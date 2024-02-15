Campaign over: Elise Archer withdraws from election contest

Former Liberal minister Elise Archer will no longer contest in the state election for health reasons.
The former attorney-general announced she would nominate to run in this year's election a few hours after Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the March 23 date on Wednesday.
Ms Archer had sat in parliament as a Liberal member from 2010 until 2023 and was to run in this election as an independent candidate for Hobart-based seat of Clark.
Her husband Dale Archer released a statement on Thursday to advise she would no longer proceed with her nomination.
"Unfortunately, a health circumstance has arisen which will prevent Elise from being able to continue with her campaign," he said.
"She would like to express her sincere thanks to all her supporters who have encouraged her to re-enter public life.
"Elise 's health and well being must take absolute priority at this time."
Ms Archer was asked by Mr Rockliff to resign from his cabinet last year after a WhatsApp message was leaked, in which she made an offensive remark about victim-survivors of child sexual abuse.
In the message, she had asked for staff to turn off comments on a social media post as she was "sick of victim-survivors".
Ms Archer later clarified she was sick of abusive comments and attacks being directed at her.
She later resigned from parliament altogether after a political stand-off with the premier.
She topped the polls in Clark in the last state election with with 9402 first-preference votes.
In government, she served as the state's attorney-general and held the justice, corrections and arts portfolios.
