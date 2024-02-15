Kane Dallow gets decision about attempt to get restraint order against police officer

A Legana man's attempt to take out a restraining order against a senior Tasmania Police sergeant was "doomed to failure" and dismissed in the Launceston Magistrates court.
Kane Scott Dallow, 42, sought the order against Detective senior sergeant Bob Baker.
In the hearing Tasmania Police counsel Garth Stevens told magistrate Simon Brown that Mr Dallow's affidavit contained irrelevant material.
"This matter is doomed to fail and has not been pursued through the correct forum," Mr Stevens said.
Magistrate Simon Brown told Mr Dallow that if he was concerned about Sergeant Baker he should contact Tasmania Police professionl standards.
"I disagree, I lodged a complaint with professional standards and heard nothing from them," he said.
"My major concern is that Mr Baker continues to involve himself in things not relevant to him."
"How can you know that?," Mr Brown said.
"He's a police officer, he investigates things."
Mr Dallow said that he had copped a huge amount of abuse from someone after Sergeant Baker had a conversation involved in a separate restraint order application.
Mr Brown ruled, citing 2002 case law, that Mr Dallow's application was an abuse of process because it was doomed to failure.
He said that taken at its highest the material Mr Dallow supplied to the court could not justify the making of an order.
Mr Stevens sought that Mr Dallow pay Tasmania Police's legal costs and when Mr Brown asked for Mr Dallow's submission he said: "I'm in a no win situation here."
Mr Brown ordered that Mr Dallow pay Tasmania Police's costs at a rate commensurate to those charged by Legal Aid Tasmania.
In August 2023 Dallow went missing and his car was found at Poatina.
He was found about a week later and the circumstances of the matter were investigated.
Dallow was jailed for nine months in 2021 after he was found in contempt of court four times as part of defamation proceedings brought by senior state minister Michael Ferguson.
