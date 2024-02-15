Local mum Amber Chugg is telling epilepsy to 'Get Mucked'

Local mum Amber Chugg and her colleagues are getting slimed to raise awareness for epilepsy.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, around 260,000 Australians live with epilepsy.
Miss Chugg is fundraising for the Make March Purple for Epilepsy movement to end stigma around the condition.
Epilepsy organisations across Australia are supporting the movement.
"Two years ago, my son was diagnosed with epilepsy, and ever since, I've wanted to do something to be a part of the foundation," she said.
"When my son had his first seizure, and we went through that period of not knowing why it was happening and what was causing it, it was just so terrifying.
"We had that gut feeling that it was epilepsy, but we knew nothing about it. It took a lot of research to find out that it is manageable and not as scary as you think."
During March, the Epilepsy Foundation encourages Australians to film and share themselves getting 'mucked' - having purple slime poured over them.
On Purple Day, March 26, people worldwide are invited to wear purple and host events to raise awareness.
Miss Chugg convinced colleagues at The Agency to join her in telling epilepsy to 'Get Mucked'.
"I thought, no one wants to have slime poured on them, but we have a huge list of people already keen to do it.
"We're just going to do as much as we can to raise awareness throughout the office and the general public and encourage as many donations as possible."
Colleagues from The Agency thanked Miss Chugg for identifying and speaking about the issue close to her heart and for being such an integral part of the team culture.
The Agency will be live streaming themselves getting slimed on March 22.
