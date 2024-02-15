Labor unleashes budget broadside but Premier says money well spent

Labor claims the state is on the precipice of a financial catastrophe, however Premier Jeremy Rockliff said an increased deficit showed investment in "areas that Tasmanians care about".
Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad said the Revised Estimates Report, which detailed the state's financial circumstances up to December 2023, was a dire indictment of the government and he had requested an urgent meeting with the Treasury Secretary.
"We need to get a handle on just how bad the budget is," Dr Broad said.
"This budget update was in December, it could be worse by now. On top of that the government could have signed us up to a whole bunch of new commitments before we went into caretaker mode.
"The government has completely blown the budget and it looks like Tasmania will once again be relying on a Labor government to come back in and straighten it out."
The report showed the state's deficit would grow to $521 million over the financial year compared to the $297 million forecast in the 2023-24 state budget.
This will decrease to $52.3 million over forward estimates to 2026-27, while net government debt will increase from $3.39 million to $6.1 million.
Economic growth will also slow from two per cent to 1.5 per cent, however Premier Jeremy Rockliff said this remained above the national average.
"We've been investing in areas that Tasmanians care about," Mr Rockliff said.
"Our health system, housing, supporting Tasmanians with cost of living. What it also demonstrates is that we have the lowest debt in the nation per capita.
"We have had to invest to support Tasmanians through COVID, invest to support Tasmanians in the Commission of Inquiry recommendations and other areas to ensure that we're not only growing our economy but supporting Tasmania."
An extra $259.5 million is due to be spent implementing the Commission of Inquiry recommendations, on top of the $55 million originally budgeted.
Dr Broad said Labor could not commit to cuts or state how it would better invest the money, as the situation was "changing underneath our feet" however the COI funds were not due to be axed.
He pointed to "wastage" like money spent on advertising and external consultants, and the proposed Macquarie Point stadium which he branded "a folly".
"This is about budget priorities," Dr Broad said.
"You need to improve people's lives. If we're going to be spending money, it has to be about improving people's lives.
"It has to be about getting more services, getting more people through the hospital getting better education, and of course, the Commission of Inquiry which is something that the government has run away from."
