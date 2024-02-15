Business owner hopes Labor's energy plan can help save electricity

Business owner David Parkinson says he is struggling to pay his bills, after his electricity costs with Aurora Energy went through the roof in the last year.
The Kingston drycleaner says he was shocked when he looked at his most recent bill.
"I've usually always used about $30,000 of electricity every year," he says.
"But when I looked at my figures for this year so far in the financial year, I've already spent $22,000 in electricity - and we've still got five months to go."
He said he has had to cut one part-time staff position and take on more work as a result in order to save $300 per week to pay for the apparent 25 per cent increase in power costs.
He said power is one of the biggest expenses in his business, behind labour and rent.
But he is hopeful that the election will bring about new energy policies that could help struggling businesses like his own.
On the first day of the election campaign, Labor leader Rebecca White and Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter visited Mr Parkinson's dry cleaning business to announce a plan to cap wholesale electricity prices at $100 per megawatt hour if Labor gains government.
"We want to support Tasmanian businesses, and we understand one of their biggest cost pressures is electricity," Ms White said.
"Our policy is to make sure that we put a ceiling on the price that businesses will pay for the power that they use so that they have a competitive advantage."
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said the policy to give a rebate to businesses paying over $100 per megawatt hour for their power would provide "certainty and stability".
He said during energy crises on the mainland during 2022 and 2023, wholesale prices rose as high as $170 per megawatt hour. Tasmania's wholesale prices closely follow Victorian ones.
"The impact that had is that when businesses went to recontract [at times of high wholesale power prices] the contract prices that were being offered made their businesses unviable," Mr Winter said.
"What this actually does is provide a rebate back to these businesses so if they have to enter into a contract which is onerous and puts the business at risk, they get a rebate back at the end of the period."
Under Labor's policy, businesses that have already contracted on prices higher than $100 per megawatt hour would be entitled to the rebate.
The policy would cost taxpayers around $20 million per year, but Mr Winter admitted that this would depend on how high wholesale prices were.
Mr Winter also responded to government criticism of Labor's plan to cut $400 off power bills if it gained power.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan referred to the plan as a "gimmick", saying it would cost taxpayers at least $100 million - double Labor's claim of $50 million.
Mr Winter said: "Well they would claim that."
He noted that there had been a reduction in wholesale energy prices over the past six months, which would make the policy "more affordable".
Mr Parkinson said his business had not been able to take advantage of power saving schemes introduced by the government last year.
He said his business used too little electricity to qualify for the Large Business Customer Electricity Support Scheme.
"We missed out on that by 10 megawatts," Mr Parkinson said.
He also said that he wanted to take advantage of the government's Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme, which provides up to a $10,000 interest-free loan to enable purchase of solar panels and other equipment, but had not been able to.
He said he rents his business premises, meaning solar installation was at the whim of the property owner.
