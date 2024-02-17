Why Rebecca White will become Tasmania's next premier

I expect the Libs to lose government at the March election.
This is not the party that stormed into government in 2014.
It is a shadow of its former self.
The Liberal team in 2014 looked fresh and hungry, but a decade on they look tired and irritable.
In the intervening years they lost their best assets like Will Hodgman, Peter Gutwein and Sarah Courtney.
They lost Elise Archer and the two rebels John Tucker and Lara Alexander and all the chaos surrounding those departures.
Taxpayers are in debt and more dependent of federal funding than ever before.
The budget is heading in the wrong direction and while a lot of the budget context has evolved around the COVID crisis, all this occurred on the Libs' watch so they have to wear the outcome.
Health is a challenge for every government in the nation but the Tasmanian Government lacks the economic and fiscal fire power to overcome the challenge, so health is a drag on the government's electoral stocks.
Jeremy Rockliff backed the wrong horse in the Voice Referendum and his stand will hurt him in Tasmania.
He is too progressive for conservative Tasmanians in the North and North-West, where government is usually won.
And the reason we're headed for a nuisance election a year ahead of time is because Rockliff and his team couldn't manage a couple of rebels and couldn't manage Elise Archer.
The Libs now look like a party split ideologically between the progressives and Eric Abetz.
He could have given the rebels committee work so they had a ring side view of issues such as the proposed stadium.
They could have helped to shape policy about the stadium options.
They could have immersed themselves in issues such as rural irrigation, red meat policy, and social policy like child abuse and family violence.
This was a far better scenario than a melodrama of a regime in its last throes.
Rockliff could have established an Accord with the rebels, with a list of agreements on policy, and like the Labor-Green Accord of 1989 the Accord would force the rebels to support the government unless there is corruption or gross maladministration.
The Labor-Green Accord ended in disaster two years later, but an Accord with like-minded independent Liberals could have worked.
At least it would have ended the current weekly bust up.
Therefore, this election will show up a government unable to manage its own team, while rewarding voters with an unnecessary snap poll.
By calling it this early Rockliff has given up on governing and thrown in the towel.
It is a ready-made Labor strategy on why voters should put the Libs out to pasture.
As Bob Hawke said of the Federal Coalition in 1987, if they can't govern themselves, they can't govern the country.
There's nothing that drives Tasmanian voters so crazy as party disunity and a political party fixed on themselves, especially if they are in government.
The Libs have been complacent with capital works, like the never ending Bridgewater bridge bypass, and a north-south dual carriageway on the Midlands Highway that never happened.
This has been the most spectacular broken promise that I've seen anywhere, any time.
They promised it for years and used it repeatedly as an election boast, and then forgot about it when they won in 2014.
Not a word of explanation or apology.
In short, they lied.
So I expect the election to return a hung parliament with both major parties bleeding votes, but I would suspect that the Labor Party is more likely to form a government with independent or Green support.
Jeremy Rockliff could have calmed the rebellion with some charm and innovation but he fell for the strategy of trying to be tough.
He probably could never counter longevity and the changing times, with a political climate ripe for a change of government.
We've seen all this before.
A short-lived conservative coalition in 1969 after years of Labor rule, a fresh new Liberal government in 1982 after a decade of chaotic Labor rule and a fresh new Labor government in 1998 after six years of chaotic Liberal rule.
Even if the incumbents haven't done too bad a job, restless voters will always look to new faces after 10 years and decide the other side deserve a go.
The Labor Party is not crowded with exceptional talent but as a team they will be hungry for reform.
They will be itching to go while the Libs look like battle scarred veterans just home from the front.
Years in opposition is a soulless existence, like you're forever training for a shot at gold that never comes.
Labor would be smelling blood and I expect the Liberal campaign to be flat-footed, with dark clouds of defeat overshadowing everything they do.
We are heading for an end of an era and the emergence and re-emergence of Premier Bec White.
