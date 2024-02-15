Tigers eyeing off creating more history as WNCL final opponent confirmed

"We've already created history over the last few years so it's another chance to create some more."
Tasmanian cricketer Heather Graham could not have said it any better as the Tigers locked-in another WNCL grand final at home.
Having won and hosted the past two WNCL grand finals against South Australia, the Tigers will have a different opponent on Saturday, February 24.
Queensland's win over Western Australia on Thursday saw them qualify for the big dance.
Looking back at last year's grand final, where the home side took a remarkable five wickets in the final over, Graham is hoping for a more comfortable ride in this year's big dance.
"I think for everyone's sake, we don't want it to be that close again," she said with a laugh.
"But no matter who we play, it's going to be a really competitive and a really good game so we're just looking forward to getting back out on Blundstone - a place we absolutely love playing cricket at.
"Hopefully we can get a pretty good crowd."
The Tigers are hoping two of their stars will be fit and ready for next weekend's grand final.
Three-time domestic player of the year Elyse Villani missed their final game through a precautionary shoulder flare-up, while Molly Strano has been missing for the past three games with a hand injury.
"She's going pretty well," Graham said on Villani.
"It was a dead rubber so it didn't really matter if she played or not, so it was just to give her a little bit of extra time for recovery and get her ready for the final."
Switching to Strano, Graham said: "she'll do everything she can to be able to play in the final".
