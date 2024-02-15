Christmas Carnivals complement Crawford's 400-metre hurdles dream

North Launceston Athletic Club's Jaydn Crawford has surprised himself, enjoying professional running success despite using the sport as training for his pet event the 400-metre hurdles.
The 20-year-old recently finished male runner-up in the Tasmanian Athletic League summer carnival series after winning four major titles.
Crawford won the Richmond 120m Gift, the Professional Cross Country Club of Tasmania 100m Gift, the Old Virgilians Association (OVA) 100m and 300m Gifts and the St Helens 120m Gift.
"It was very surprising when I first got that win in Richmond I was like 'wow, how did I get that?' and then it just kept going and going," he said.
"I'm running the best I've ever ran."
He competed in each event expect the Rosebery edition with the series wrapping up about a fortnight ago.
Despite winning four events and treasuring his second St Helens win in a row, his highlights of the season were making the Burnie and Devonport finals in late December.
He came sixth in the 120m at Burnie and fourth in the 400m in Devonport and explained those were hardest finals to make because of their popularity Australia-wide.
Those races were part of the iconic Christmas Carnivals which also include other events such as cycling.
Crawford said the Burnie Gift was a highlight because of its atmosphere and prestige and he wasn't sure he would make the final on his debut.
"That will be the goal of the next few seasons, to get there again," he said.
He had been to Devonport for a few years but never made the final before.
The Launceston-based athlete, who grew up in Lebrina, said he took up pro running when he was about 15.
But his passion has been hurdles since he started doing athletics when he was 12.
With the help of highly-regarded coach Fay Denholm, he has progressed from 200m to the grueling 400m hurdles.
He ran his personal best of 55.9 seconds a couple of years ago and wants to break that this year as he tackles the Victorian state championships at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium in March and then the national titles in Adelaide in April.
Crawford said he was among a rare group of 400m-hurdle runners in Tasmania so has had to venture to mainland over the years to compete.
Travel has been an obstacle and he praised his family for their support over the years.
He said pro running complemented the hurdles.
"We use it mainly as for training, you've got quick turnarounds and you're doing lots of events and it just gets you stronger and fitter," he said.
"Coming into the end of the season you feel a lot of stronger. Especially in the 400-metre hurdles you need to be strong and quick."
Crawford said his best time for the 100m was 11.00 seconds while he ran a 200m personal best this week of 22.48.
While he'd like to run in Australia's biggest handicapped race, the Stawell Gift, one day he said his focus for the next five years was the hurdles.
