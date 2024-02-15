The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Christmas Carnivals complement Crawford's 400-metre hurdles dream

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 15 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
North Launceston Athletic Club hurdler Jaydn Crawford, 20, at St Leonards this week. He has enjoyed a great summer of professional running and is pictured with his sashes. Picture by Paul Scambler
North Launceston Athletic Club hurdler Jaydn Crawford, 20, at St Leonards this week. He has enjoyed a great summer of professional running and is pictured with his sashes. Picture by Paul Scambler

North Launceston Athletic Club's Jaydn Crawford has surprised himself, enjoying professional running success despite using the sport as training for his pet event the 400-metre hurdles.

Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

