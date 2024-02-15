CN preview: Eagles youth a silver lining in season of missed opportunities

Mowbray skipper Luke Scott has reflected on a Cricket North season of up and downs for the bottom-placed Eagles who will play their last match as they have the bye in the final round.
It was a season that started with high hopes.
With John Hayes and Spencer Hayes back full-time after playing with Greater Northern Raiders the year before, the Eagles looked a chance of improving on their bottom of the table finish last year.
Scott said finals was the goal in The Examiner's season preview.
Reflecting on a summer which has produced three wins and 10 losses from the one and two-dayers so far, Scott said the Eagles just couldn't win enough key moments.
"Looking back there are probably three or four one-day games that at some point we were in control of and let get away," he said.
"And same with the two-day stuff, we've had of couple of games in our control or in our grasp and we've let them slip for a variety of reasons."
Scott said the growth of young players had the been the big positive.
"We've probably accelerated some development in a couple of those guys post-Christmas and just before then and found out a few things which was super for us," he said.
"We had a couple of things we weren't sure would happen come to fruition with some young guys taking a chance or two."
Among the highlights have been half-centuries from teenagers Thomas Dwyer and Brock Whitchurch.
The Eagles take on top-team Westbury on Saturday in their two-dayer at Invermay Park and Scott sees it as a good opportunity to gauge the team's improvement.
"Hopefully, we can try and generate a bit of momentum going into next season, confirming where we do sit against the best," he said.
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet, who will not be available on day one due to Raiders commitments, said the Eagles were not to be taken lightly despite the ladder.
"It's certainly no easy game just because of their ladder position," he said.
"We'll be looking to rectify the batting woes we had in the last round."
Murfet, who was also with the Raiders last weekend, said the group was disappointed to lose on first innings points to Riverside after the Blues' tail-enders made the 40 runs required.
"It was a bit flattening that we couldn't quite get the last wicket," he said.
"But it was probably just as disappointing the way we went about our batting in the second innings."
Westbury are expecting to take a similar XI into Saturday while Mowbray will be without Whitchurch, Dwyer and Will Barns due to school cricket.
James Storay and Ben Spinks are set to return.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the third versus fourth battle between South Launceston and Launceston at NTCA no. 2.
South are on 71.4 ladder points while Launceston are on 59.4 with the top three making it to finals.
Knights captain Jeremy Jackson said his group was keen to play well and hopefully cement a finals spot.
The skipper said it was great to see Nathan Philip back in form last weekend (130 not out) and the 129-run stand he put on with Ollie Marshall.
"They're the sort of partnerships we want to build more of at this time of year because they're the ones that win you games of cricket," Jackson said.
Launceston coach Heath Clayton said the Lions were feeling refreshed after their bye.
"With the result from last week, we really need to win all our games and control our own destiny," he said.
"We're looking to back up a good (round two) win over Mowbray this week."
All teams are expecting changes due to school cricket. Riverside have the bye.
Ladder:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.