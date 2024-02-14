House of the Week | Timeless elegance meets modernity

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Nestled within the heart of Longford, 'Silverdale' is a picturesque character home that transports you back to the charm of 1935 while offering the comfort and convenience of today. This beautifully maintained property sits on an expansive 3,171 metre-squared block, providing a tranquil and private sanctuary just minutes away from the town centre.
Stepping through the doors, you'll be instantly captivated by the spacious, sunlit living area, freshly painted to radiate warmth. For those cosy winter evenings, a pellet heater beckons, inviting you to relax and unwind. Adjacent to the living room is a formal dining area that seamlessly opens onto a sunroom, the ideal spot to bask in the beauty of the established gardens that surround you.
For the modern professional or a potential extra bedroom, a versatile study at the front of the house awaits. This space adapts effortlessly to your needs, be it a home office or a comfortable fourth bedroom.
The main bedroom boasts an abundance of natural light and comes complete with a built-in robe. An exquisitely renovated bathroom is conveniently located next to the master, with an additional second bathroom serving the rest of the home. The two other generously sized bedrooms offer ample space for your family or visiting guests.
A separate studio accommodation, accessible by its own private entrance, offers a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. This versatile space can serve as a home office, guest quarters, or a creative haven for your hobbies.
Additional features of 'Silverdale' include a double garage - providing substantial storage and ample parking for your vehicles - as well as supplementary storage sheds and spaces to cater to all your storage needs.
The gardens at 'Silverdale' create an idyllic oasis, a serene backdrop for relaxation or entertaining, with ample room to make cherished memories.
Situated just a short drive from local shops, cafes, and restaurants, 'Silverdale' harmoniously combines the convenience of urban living with the timeless allure of the countryside.
This is your opportunity to own a piece of Longford's history, where old-world charm meets contemporary living. Don't miss out on this exceptional property.
