Man pleads guilty to handling friend's loaded rifle and ammo

A loaded firearm found in a Trevallyn house did not belong to a man with a history of firearm offending, defence lawyer Hannah Goss told the Launceston Magistrates court.
Ms Goss' submission came in a sentencing hearing for Jason Robert Burns, 30, who pleaded guilty to firearms, stealing, drugs and driving offences last year.
Police prosecutor Payel Kaula said that police searched a Trevallyn address on July 14 2023, and found a shortened .22 LR Lithgow bolt action rifle, a .22 LR magazine and thirty-six .22 rounds.
The firearm was underneath the oven in the kitchen.
"The firearm was loaded with seven rounds in the magazine," Ms Kaula said.
Ms Goss told magistrate Sharon Cure that the firearm belonged to a man named Kane Morgan.
"Is this the recently deceased Kane Morgan?" Ms Cure asked.
"Yes," Ms Goss said.
"Well, we have no way of checking that [who the gun belonged to]," Ms Cure said.
Mr Morgan was tragically killed on October 12 2023, when he was a pedestrian struck by one of two vehicles involved in a crash on Margaret Street.
Ms Goss said Mr Morgan had asked Burns to wrap up the rifle in a plastic bag, and Burns' fingerprints were found on the bag.
"It was Mr Morgan's house, and Mr Burns frequented the house, but he wasn't living there," Ms Goss said.
Police found an image on Facebook of Mr Morgan holding a rifle and Mr Burns beside him.
Ms Goss said that Burns was jailed for eight months for firearm possession in 2022.
"The eight months was a particularly difficult time for Mr Burns, who suffered a significant injury and missed out on a related operation," she said.
Ms Goss told the court that Burns had been kept in the Launceston Remand Centre, rather than Risdon Prison, since August 2023, a facility not designed for long periods of incarceration.
"Was it for his safety to separate him from people who want to cause him harm?" Ms Cure asked.
The court heard that Burns had pleaded not guilty to a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm, which would be heard before a jury in the Supreme Court.
"That trial will not be reached for four years," Ms Goss said.
The court heard the trial may not happen because a person likely involved in the trial was missing in Western Australia, and another person had had a warrant issued for arrest.
"It is accepted that he will receive a jail term. It is just a matter of how long," Ms Goss said.
Ms Cure said he might have already served enough time while on remand since August 2023.
"There are a lot of priors for firearm offences, so specific deterrence will loom large," Ms Cure said.
The court also heard that Burns stole two pairs of Versace sunglasses worth $889 from Myer and sports items worth $945.
Sentencing was postponed until February 26.
