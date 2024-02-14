More than 20 vehicles deployed to out of control bushfire near Tomahawk

Emergency responders are out in force this morning as a large bushfire moves towards the north-east town of Tomahawk.
Crews were called to the scene at Waterhouse Conservation Area shortly after 4am, where they observed the fire to be quite large.
An emergency alert and warning to leave immediately has been issued for the location as well as Ronsons Beach, West Beach and surrounds.
Tasmania Fire Service Regional Chief North Jeff Harper said 16 trucks were responding to the blaze alongside six rotary aircraft and two planes.
"Fire crews have been evacuating campers from the area, as there are concerns the fire will spread to Homestead Road which is the only way in and out of the conservation area," he said.
"There is no evacuation centre established, and people are being escorted to Waterhouse Road."
Mr Harper said it's not yet known how the fire started.
"People who have been displaced are advised that there are nearby safer places located at Bridport to the west of the fire, and Gladstone to the east," he said.
"At this stage crews believe the fire will be controlled before reaching Tomahawk, but we need people to stay informed."
