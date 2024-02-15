The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Tasmanian artists are joining the AI landscape - but not the way you think

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glover Prize winning artist Josh Foley will receive text prompts - as if he were an artificial intelligence image generator - and turn them into real art. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Glover Prize winning artist Josh Foley will receive text prompts - as if he were an artificial intelligence image generator - and turn them into real art. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tourism Tasmania has joined the artificial intelligence industry with a new image generator, but it doesn't quite work the way you think.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.