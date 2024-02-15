Tasmanian artists are joining the AI landscape - but not the way you think

Tourism Tasmania has joined the artificial intelligence industry with a new image generator, but it doesn't quite work the way you think.
The organisation's TasmanAi, released on February 14 as part of a large-scale marketing push for the state, is a "software" that isn't really software, nor is it artificial intelligence.
Unlike an actual image generator - an automated learning model trained on images which then produces "instant art" based on a text prompt - TasmanAi sends its prompts to real artists to create real paintings.
Nine Tasmanian artists have been enlisted to receive image prompts submitted to the Discover Tasmania website, select their favourites and then transform them into original works for the lucky prompters to keep.
Eloise Lark, Jamin and Alan Young, Caleb Nichols-Mansell, Christopher Downes, Sam Lyne, Steffi Koppelwell and Wayne Looyen will create the work, as well as former Glover Prize winner and Launceston painter Josh Foley,
Foley said he's proud to play a part in acknowledging how the creative artistic community produces art out of Tasmania every day - works that cannot be matched by various computer-generated forms.
"TasmanAi allows us to investigate and expand our understanding of our own operational systems and the universe more expansively," Foley said.
"We are currently controlled by algorithms - through social media and technology's ability to imprison our attention.
"Our creative and emotional life is already being tainted by these human technological interactions. This is visible in the watering down and homogeneity of so much content."
The use of generative has been a source of growing fear in the art world, with arguments against it ranging from the philosophical to the legal.
But TasmanAi is "art made over time, not with the click of a mouse" - and "AI without the artificial bit" - which Tourism Tasmania has developed in the wake of last year's Tasmanian Visitor Survey which backed up the state's growing identity as an artistic stronghold.
That survey found that 87 per cent of leisure visitors visit a museum or gallery when travelling to the state, and that 50 per cent of all visitors browse or purchase art.
The number of people working as an artist, musician, writer or performer also doubled from 2011 to 2021 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with the island becoming home to the second-highest number of artists per capita in Australia.
"Arts and culture are a significant drawcard for visitors to Tasmania," said Sarah Clark, the chief executive officer for Tourism Tasmania.
"With TasmanAi we are showing the world that instant isn't always better, there is joy in slowing down, taking time to think and celebrating craftsmanship - which is intrinsic to the Tasmanian way of life."
TasmanAi is available until March 4, with artworks sent to selected entrants in the following months.
Prompts can be submitted via discovertasmania.com.au/tasmanai
