Liberals abandon contentious fire tax, still committed to reform

The Liberals' proposed new fire levy has been speared after it was roundly lashed by councils, business, agriculture and industry groups last year.
The government had intended to introduce legislation to change the way the levy is collected to fund fire and emergency services, which would have seen urban residents pay a lower tax, but rural and regional residents pay substantially more.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer last year said under one proposed model, farmers' contributions to the levy would increase by 1000 per cent, while under another model, contributions would increase by at least 230 per cent.
In response to the backlash, the government set up a working group to find a resolution on an agreed new fire levy model.
Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis has announced that working group was now on pause.
"There is no unanimous agreement the design of a new funding model, despite constructive and positive conversations and engagement," he said.
"We will not be changing the fire service levy model without agreement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.