How a Parkinson's disease diagnosis gave Harley Stanton a voice

It was a diagnosis that changed his life, but one he wouldn't be silent about.
A former public health scientist for the World Health Organisation, Harley Stanton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.
While the diagnosis changed his life in every way, it's lit a fire under him to advocate for better research and education around the disease in Australia.
"Many people who are diagnosed with Parkinson's remain very silent," Dr Stanton said.
"There's three things about Parkinson's: Stigma, shame and stereotype. I call them the three S's."
"People don't know what causes Parkinson's to a large extent, so it's a bit like cancer was 50 years ago where it was a big C word."
He said now was the time for Parkinson's to "come out of the woodwork."
In 2021 Dr Stanton took part in The Island project from The University of Tasmania's Wicking Dementia Centre.
The project assess how a public health program for people in mid-to-later life can improve their dementia risk profiles and cognitive performance.
Dr Stanton approached Jane Alty, a researcher behind The Island, and asked if there was a similar program for Parkinson's.
Over the next 12 to 15 months the pair formed Wings for Parkinson's - a group made up of clinicians and researchers all committed helping people with the disease.
Today the group comprises of 25 members.
"That's been a quite an incredible journey to actually see that come to fruition over the past couple of years," Dr Stanton said.
With a solid Tassie team behind him, he wants to take the issues around Parkinson's to the national level, as he felt there was a great lack of advocacy and focus around the disease.
"With the work that Wicking has been doing, we've now got the establishment of a registry which is really exciting," Dr Stanton said.
"I think that establishing a Parkinson's registry is going to be a real boost to Parkinson's in Tasmania.
"You're going to register the interest of people with Parkinson's, improving lives through research and education."
Through this registry, Dr Stanton wants people to "own their Parkinson's".
"It's a gift that keeps on taking; but it's been a gift because it's given me an audience to talk about what's possible.
"I've really appreciated the opportunity to assist and to advocate and to try and do something more for those people that have Parkinson's."
Next week a Parkinson's symposium will be held in Hobart, featuring leading Australian neuroscientist Glenda Halliday AC.
"We cannot allow another generation to live with exclusively and misunderstood nature of Parkinson's," Dr Stanton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.