Police raid Youngtown home seeking stolen firearms, man charged

A Youngtown man did not plead when he appeared before the Launceston Magistrates court on firearm, drug and traffic-related offences.
Matthew John Upston, 38, was charged with possessing a stolen firearm on February 13, 2024, and adjourned until February 20 2024.
There was no application for bail.
Tasmania Police will allege that a Browning T Bolt .22 LR firearm in Mr Upston's possession was believed to have been stolen in an aggravated burglary at Waverley in December.
Mr Upston's property was the target of a search by uniformed police officers on February 13.
Tasmania Police allege that Mr Upston climbed into the roof space of a residence and verbally threatened officers before OC spray was deployed to subdue him.
He appeared on a charge of resisting police for refusing to remove himself from a roof cavity while threatening police.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle told magistrate Simon Brown that Mr Upston had a part-heard hearing to be continued on April 9.
Other matters were due for hearing on February 20, along with the new charges.
Court documents show he faces driving charges and family violence charges relating to possession of a cache of stolen firearms, namely, a Boito Reuna .410 shotgun, a Lithgow .223 bolt action rifle, and a Smith and Wesson .177 pistol.
He also faces charges for possessing 32 .223 rounds and three .410 rounds.
He faces a charge of possessing the shortened Boito, allegedly stolen, and the Lithgow, which had its identification altered, and possession of a .223 magazine on January 23 2024.
Police allege Mr Upston trafficked in a controlled drug, namely methylamphetamine, Liquid G, amphetamine and possessed 15 smoking devices.
Court documents reveal that police allege he possessed a replica Colt M19111 pistol gel blaster in contravention of a firearms prohibition order.
Police also allege that Mr Upston was in possession of a Browning T Bolt .22 LR at St Leonards on February 13, 2024.
The Browning T Bolt rifle allegedly had identification marks removed, and Mr Upston had possession of ammunition.
