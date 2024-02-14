Poimena to open 100 Tasmanian artist exhibition for charity

A Launceston art gallery has brought together nearly 100 Tasmanian artists for one of its biggest ever shows - and one where proceeds from sold pieces head straight to a local charity.
Poimena Gallery's Summer Exhibition opens February 15 with its combination of works from established and emerging Tasmanian painters, photographers, designers and sculptors.
The Launceston Grammar School gallery has been filled "floor to ceiling" with the works of artists including Malcolm Bywaters, Edna Broad, Nigel Lazenby, Snehi Jarvis and youngest-ever Glover Prize winner Josh Foley
Head of visual arts at Launceston Grammar, Paul Snell - who's displaying work in Summer Exhibition, which he curated alongside Louise Middleton - said the show was a "celebration of Tasmanian artists, no matter their level of experience".
"To exhibit your work is a big deal, regardless of your status as an artist," Snell said.
"For those who may or may not have exhibited, this is still a celebration and a big deal - but especially for those who've never had work in an exhibition, this is a coming-of-age."
Inspiration from tradition
The Poimena show was inspired by the Royal Academy of London's Summer Exhibition, an esteemed, open call art exhibition that has been an annual tradition since 1769.
The English event is the largest and oldest open submission exhibition in the world, regularly drawing more than 20 to 30 thousand submissions from British artists, with the final event displaying a whittled down 1500 pieces.
Snell visited the exhibition earlier this year and was inspired by Summer's putting together "different levels, standards and styles" - even placing titanic figures of the art world, like David Hockney, with small-timers and even debutants.
Inspired, Snell put out the call to Tasmanian artists for Poimena's iteration of Summer and received an astounding response from professionals and up-and-comers.
Onesuch professional artist Daria Andrews, a Polish expatriate painter who now lives in Launceston and has held solo exhibitions in the north of Tasmania and in Melbourne, said she was so proud to be a part of the show.
"Being a part of this group is amazing and, I think, brings us as a wider art community closer together," she said.
Her piece in the show, called Cross Stitching, is an almost Lucien Freud-inspired depiction of motherhood in a time of conflict, with a seated woman sewing while her large skirt almost, but not quite, covers a troop of green toy soldiers.
Andrews said her own son joining the Polish armed forces - with the Ukraine War close to her native border in Poland - was a heavy weight that inspired the painting.
"You start thinking of boys in war as toy soldiers; they're under control and we mother's have to watch that play out," she said.
The beauty of the show is that Andrews, a now full-time artist, has her work displayed next to painters like Year 12 Launceston Grammar student Evie Norton, the only student from the school in Summer.
"It's nerve wracking, really," Norton said of being in the exhibition.
"My work is really different from the others here, but that's fine and that's the point of this show and what I'm excited about; I'm being my own, authentic me."
Norton's piece on display is colourful, alien and geometric, depicting Quadrant Mall in Launceston with "difference and strangeness, because it might be home to me, but not to someone else".
An art heart of gold
And alongside its interesting mix of established and emerging artists, Summer has another drawcard: it's been designed as a charity outing.
"We're here celebrating these artists, and that's important, but this opportunity to give back is also so important," Snell said.
All exhibited works are available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds going to support Launceston Grammar's 2024 80-kilometre Walkathon - an annual charity drive.
This year's fundraising efforts will be presented to local homelessness charity Strike It Out Inc., with a minimum of $25.00 from each painting sold to be donated.
Poimena Gallery's Summer Exhibition will open on Thursday, February 15, with a 5:30pm opening night.
The exhibition will then run during regular school hours until March 13.
