'Immediate diving risk': Parks and Wildlife issues Divo safety alert

The Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) has issued a safety alert for an iconic diving platform in Beauty Point.
Known as 'the Divo' to locals, the structure has been deemed to be at risk of collapse or failure.
An engineer inspected the platform for the PWS on February 14, noting that it presented "an immediate diving risk and hazard".
"Significant injury could occur from diving off this platform," the report read.
"Under no circumstances should anyone climb the structure or dive from it, and any person undertaking such activities does so entirely at their own risk."
It comes just two days after the West Tamar Council began community consultations to pass on resident's opinions to the PWS on what should be done with the Divo.
It was announced in January that the platform could be removed after the department received an anonymous complaint.
Concerns were raised over one of the Divo's three pylons which was rotting at the base.
The community has made its stance clear in the month since, with the Facebook group 'Save the Beauty Point Divo' attracting more than 800 followers.
