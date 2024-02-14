The Examiner
'Immediate diving risk': Parks and Wildlife issues Divo safety alert

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated February 14 2024 - 7:31pm, first published 2:19pm
Beauty Point residents have been urged not to use their beloved diving platform due to safety concerns. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) has issued a safety alert for an iconic diving platform in Beauty Point.

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

