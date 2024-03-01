Vets, volunteers helping pets of homeless in Launceston

A dedicated team of vets and volunteers is making a huge difference to the lives of those experiencing homelessness in Launceston.
Once a month on Sundays, an off-street carpark near Gateway Baptist Church transforms into a free vet clinic called 'Pets in the Park'.
Since six animals and their owners attended the first clinic in November 2020, the program has grown to have 16 pets on the books.
Clinic co-ordinator Louise Cowan said the initiative was about making genuine connections with people doing it tough.
"Often you find with people who are homeless, they feel like they're forgotten and outcast and that's not the case," Mrs Cowan said.
"Things like Pets in the Park and other organisations that work to support homeless people, it's about building community around people so that they know there's genuinely people in the community who care about their well-being.
"We realise for people who are homeless, sometimes having a pet is their only support, so being able to provide support for their support is a really important thing. That's why we do it."
The clinic has been spearheaded by five or six key members among a wider group of four vets, four vet nurses, admin staff and greeters.
Volunteer Mario Iezzi is proud to have been part of the team "since day one".
"I like to help everyone - and I sort of like animals to a degree - but I like to be there to help the community," Mr Iezzi said.
To date the clinic has predominantly been used by dog owners, but there have also been cats and a rabbit.
Some say the clinic is "the best check-up they've ever had", while others have been supported through the difficult decision of having their terminally ill pet euthanased.
"We've had other people come along where they've been really concerned about their pet's health and they just can't afford to go to a vet clinic and don't know where to start," Mrs Cowan said.
"And for a lot of people with anxiety, to just walk into a vet clinic somewhere - even without thinking about affording it - is a really huge thing.
"So the way we do this and how we make it happen is done in a user friendly way."
The clinic's core services include vaccinations, microchipping, and flea and worm treatments.
There are also donations of pet food, blankets and toys.
Appointments at the clinic can be made via referrals from social workers or community service providers.
For more information, visit petsinthepark.org.au
