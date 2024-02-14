Launceston Birth Centre celebrates a milestone anniversary

Australia's longest-running independent birth centre is celebrating its 40-year anniversary.
After struggling financially and nearly closing in 2019, the Launceston Birth Centre received an outpouring of support from the community, enabling them to keep their doors open.
Launceston Birth Centre Public Officer Sarah Holloway said the overwhelming community support was as unexpected as it was astounding.
"We saw the community rise up when we were talking about closing the doors. It was just amazing how many people came forward saying, 'This can't happen.'"
The birth centre was built on the philosophy that every woman or birthing person should have the choice to decide where and how they give birth. According to their website, the centre promotes natural, family-centred childbirth and acknowledges the broader social, cultural, and physiological factors influencing childbirth.
Located just across the road from the Launceston General Hospital, the centre provides an alternate option for those women wanting a home birth close to a hospital.
The centre was founded in 1983 and is hosting its annual celebratory dinner on February 22, 2024. Mrs Holloway said the event is an avenue for mothers to share their stories, meet others, and raise funds for the centre.
"We tend to find, especially at the dinner, a lot of these women have done their research and are really passionate about birth, and they love getting together."
"It's really exciting because you can get together, chat about it, and encourage each other. It's a really beautiful environment," she said.
Chairwoman of the Launceston Birth Centre committee Cherie Chugg says having an independent birth centre is important to the community.
"I think there's definitely a real space for having the availability for something like this in the community. I think it would be very sad if it didn't exist because there would potentially be people wanting to free birth, and if they felt like the hospital wasn't the place for them, they wouldn't have another option," she said.
"Having a house to come to for those travelling is ideal, and many people like the idea that they're near the hospital."
The centre has to turn clients away due to a lack of independent midwives - vital for the centre to run at total capacity.
"We can't function without independent midwives," Mrs Chugg said.
"Our main goal is to have more independent midwives because that's the one thing stopping more people from being able to give birth here."
Mrs Holloway said lots has changed in previous years "regarding how midwives have to be trained and who can do home births and who can do births outside the hospital."
However, members of the birth centre are excited about the future and that it will continue to grow and provide women with agency surrounding their birthing experience.
