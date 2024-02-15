Residents should control their cats and lock them up at night

WITH the old Amateur Association taking over the NTFA name plus the Tamar and Esk being incorporated several years ago not to mention the Women's division of recent years going gangbusters, why not try to spice it up by the last team in the seniors being relegated to the reserves or 2nd's and the top team in the lower game being made up to the seniors? This would be a great incentive for any club to do their best and go for a higher division which would probably bring more money and prestige for their teams, players and spectators. The disincentive for the last team of the seniors to be relegated would be shameful for the players not to mention the committee.