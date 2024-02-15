Residents should control their cats and lock them up at night

THE legislation passed to control cats and their killing habits is not broad enough. Microchipping and registration does not stop domestic cats wandering and killing a massive amount of precious small fauna. The owners would be shocked to know their precious Moggi was a vicious killer at night, as they rarely bring their kill home.
All other domestic pets have to be controlled, but amazingly the biggest killers are free to roam at will. I planted bird attracting shrubs in my garden, with the sole aim of giving these beautiful little creatures a safe haven to live, and was thrilled to see numerous little birds nesting and making my space a special place to be.
But now they are all gone as I have seen cats sneaking into the garden at dusk looking for a kill, and succeeding. One by one these little birds gradually disappeared, never to return.
Surely the government or council can pass legislation to ensure the owners have their cats locked up at night.
John Cheek, Longford
I READ David Wilkinson's letter in The Examiner (February 13). It highlights how local government needs reform as they seem to operate in isolation of the community and their needs. This time of the year is when we have the most activity in our villages and now is not a time to turn them into construction sites. These events are managed by volunteers and they don't need obstacles like this. They have worked hard to showcase Evandale despite the actions of Council. Shame on The Northern Midlands Council.
Jason Horton, Devon Hills
SOMETIMES you have to wonder if democracy is the best way to get the best people into Parliament. The former Leader of the National Party and Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce's excuse for his behaviour following a late night at Parliament that he was unaware prescription drugs and alcohol mixed together would have a detrimental effect is totally unbelievable. But no doubt come the election next year he will be voted in again.
Arnold Carter, Launceston
WITH the old Amateur Association taking over the NTFA name plus the Tamar and Esk being incorporated several years ago not to mention the Women's division of recent years going gangbusters, why not try to spice it up by the last team in the seniors being relegated to the reserves or 2nd's and the top team in the lower game being made up to the seniors? This would be a great incentive for any club to do their best and go for a higher division which would probably bring more money and prestige for their teams, players and spectators. The disincentive for the last team of the seniors to be relegated would be shameful for the players not to mention the committee.
Anthony Galvin, Launceston
They don't seem to care about the welfare of the clients, dropping services to clients without notifying the client. They charge you by the hour, even when it's a five minute service. The workers are always having to apologise for the incompetents of management. The community side of aged care is a joke, because the companies don't care and they have no empathy for the clients.
Ena Herbert, Ravenswood
I HOPE Lara Alexander stands for election again and is elected (against the odds). We need to hear much more from this brave and intelligent woman who has called out the culture of the Liberal party for what it is. We need independent politicians who can do this to ensure good governance in Tasmania.
Pam Sharpe, Swansea
PETER Wilson, (The Examiner, February 12) 'Leonardo's not Tasmanian'.
To put it in context DiCaprio urged his 19 million Facebook followers and 62.2 million Instagram followers to back conservation efforts and stop native forest logging. This included the plight of the Swift Parrot and the broader implications of their habitat loss. The swift parrot has the highest threatened species status provided for in both Tasmanian and Commonwealth legislation.There may be as few as 750 left in the wild.
His conservation effort underscores the power of celebrity influence and the potential it holds to drive meaningful change. Well done Leo.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba SA
