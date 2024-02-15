The Examiner
Residents should control their cats and lock them up at night

February 15 2024 - 11:19am

February 15 2024 - 11:19am
Residents should control their cats and lock them up at night
Residents should control their cats and lock them up at night

THE legislation passed to control cats and their killing habits is not broad enough. Microchipping and registration does not stop domestic cats wandering and killing a massive amount of precious small fauna. The owners would be shocked to know their precious Moggi was a vicious killer at night, as they rarely bring their kill home.

