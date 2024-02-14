Esque Opera returns with intimate, conversational concert

A Northern Tasmanian opera company is inviting music lovers to an "intimate afternoon" of its artistic director's favourite songs from musical theatre, film and operetta.
Esque Opera will return to the Pilgrim Uniting Church on April 21 with In Recital, a suite of arrangements chosen by tenor Benjamin Martin for the group's first concert of 2024.
Martin will perform pieces from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Ivor Novello and Leonard Bernstein alongside pianist Lynda Jessup in a personal, conversational celebratory program of music.
"This show is about sharing songs that have an inextricable connection to me with an audience and, in turn, helping them enjoy the music's inherent emotion," Martin said.
In Recital will focus heavily on music from the 1930s and '40s - songs like I'll Be Seeing You, We'll Gather Lilacs and Autumn Leaves are a snippet of the program - alongside well-known gems like Bernstein's Somewhere from West Side Story.
Martin said the show takes inspiration from Esque Opera's home concerts, a series the group began during the pandemic which had a "more conversational approach".
For each piece, Martin will guide the audience with personal anecdotes and experiences, and give insight into the intricacies of the arrangements themselves, like the "tremolo of Autumn Leaves' piano, which reminds of rustling leaves".
"Many of these songs mean a great deal to me, whether that be because I've performed them for almost 30-odd years or because they relate to my life," he said.
"Some, like I'll Be Seeing You, have me reminiscing about my grandparents who met during the Second World War and fell in love - particularly my grandmother who would sing them often."
Esque Opera's In Recital concert will show at the Pilgrim Uniting Church on Sunday, April 21, from 2pm. Tickets are available from the Launceston Precision Jewellers, $25, cash only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.