'Sucher and Sucher' Exhibition launches opening night tonight

Bert Spinks' latest exhibition includes photographs from Launceston, dating back nearly 20 years.
"I think the Launceston photos make the exhibition appealing to locals," he said.
"One photograph is of the Launceston Mall in 2006."
Spinks is a Tasmanian poet and writer with a passion for telling stories.
Bert's new exhibition showcases his extensive collection of photographs captured on his handheld camera. The images date back to 2006 and include over 200 shots from all over the world.
The exhibition's title comes from a conversation Bert had with a man in Munich, the man saying, ''Such is life - and it's getting more sucher and more sucher, you know.''
''All of my adult life, I have been taking photos, portraits in particular,'' Bert said.
''I have always printed photos and curated them into little photo albums.
''I don't use an iPhone.''
Bert says the exhibition is about ''nostalgia and how we perceive the present moment in a very changeable world.''
Scott Cunningham, Bert's photography teacher at Newstead College in Launceston, is the curator of the ''Sucher and ''Sucher'' exhibition.
''I was walking past the pub one day, and Scott happened to be having a beer there, watching the footy.
''I had one of those albums, and he said, let's make an exhibition.''
The Gallows Gallery is a student-focused gallery for the Launceston College students.
Scott Cunningham, now the photography teacher at the college, says each year, five artists from either a local, national or international level come and showcase their work at an exhibition in the gallery.
The school covers all costs of the exhibitions, and in exchange, the artist donates their time to speak to students about their work.
''It's all based around the education for students here, set up for the year 11 and 12 art students.'' Mr Cunningham said.
The ''Sucher and ''Sucher'' exhibition opening night is February 15 at The Gallows Gallery from 5.30 pm-7 pm, with Du Cane Founder Will Horan as speaker.
The exhibition remains open daily until March 22 between 10 am and 3 pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.