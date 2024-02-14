The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Sucher and Sucher' Exhibition launches opening night tonight

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
February 15 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bert Spinks at the The Gallows Gallery with 4 out of 200 plus photographs. Picture by Paul Scambler
Bert Spinks at the The Gallows Gallery with 4 out of 200 plus photographs. Picture by Paul Scambler

Bert Spinks' latest exhibition includes photographs from Launceston, dating back nearly 20 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.