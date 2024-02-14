Upset merchants Legana and Perth dominate the TCL's team of the week

Major upsets meant plenty of Legana and Perth faces were included in The Examiner's TCL team of the week - several for the first time.
The two bottom-three sides defeated Evandale Panthers and Hadspen respectively and each had three members in the week's best team.
From the two victors, Perth's Zakhan Nizar and Legana's Oliver Hadley, Hayden Fenton and Robindeep Singh received team of the week honours for the first time.
Longford's Greg Bishop was also a first-timer.
Perth dominated the player of the week votes, with Matthew Rigby and Rila Rizvy taking the top two spots, while Evandale Panthers' Jonty Manktelow claimed one vote for his century in their loss.
Leaderboard
Matthew Kerrison (Trevallyn)
Trevallyn's skipper has been incredibly reliable this season, sitting fourth in the league's run-scoring with 322 runs at 40.25.
Tristan Weeks (Hadspen)
Weeks is one of the only players that sits above Kerrison but has scored almost double the runs - hitting 612 at 61.2. Saturday's score was his sixth of 50-plus.
Jonty Manktelow (Evandale Panthers)
Saturday marked a second century for Manktelow as he overtook Weeks in the league's run-scoring, reaching 633 runs at an average of 70.33.
Zakhan Nizar (Perth)
After playing for the Demons last year, Saturday marked Nizar's first premier league game of 2023-24, predominantly playing in the Victorian Sunday Cricket Association.
Oliver Hadley (Legana)
The Durhams' breakthrough win marked Hadley's highest score for the club since jumping across from Cricket North's Riverside this season.
Nick Price (Hadspen)
Price has consistently scored 20s throughout the Chieftains' middle order and also sits in the league's top-10 wicket-takers alongside teammates Glenn Ellis, Weeks and Jayden Last.
Hayden Fenton (Legana)
Legana's skipper was crucial to the side's win, producing a hard-hitting late knock to help chase down the runs.
Greg Bishop (Longford)
Eerily similar to Fenton's innings, Bishop - who was an inclusion into the Tigers' line-up on Saturday - was a steady head in a big moment.
Rila Rizvy (Perth)
A strong all-rounder performance from the Demons' quick sees him named in the team of the week yet again.
Robindeep Singh (Legana)
Partnering Fenton, Singh was almost there when the win was sealed but was run out late in the piece.
Matthew Rigby (Perth)
Last but not least, The Examiner's top player of the round picked a fantastic time for his best batting and bowling performance of the season.
