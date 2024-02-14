The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Upset merchants Legana and Perth dominate the TCL's team of the week

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Rigby and Oliver Hadley. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Rod Thompson
Matthew Rigby and Oliver Hadley. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Rod Thompson

Major upsets meant plenty of Legana and Perth faces were included in The Examiner's TCL team of the week - several for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.