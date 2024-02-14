'Great news for Tasmania': 270 graduate nurses hired across the state

More than 270 nursing graduates will start work over the next two months as Tasmania's health sector is given a significant boost.
They're part of the state's Transition to Practice program which employs registered nurses with less than six months of post-registration experience.
The initiative aims to support the next generation of the nursing workforce by providing graduates with valuable experience at the start of their career.
Executive director of nursing and midwifery services for Hospitals North Danielle Causer said the program offered a great opportunity for nurses to consolidate their learning.
"This is always a really exciting time of year for nurses and midwives. We're happy to be a part of that and so excited to have them on board," she said.
"Retention is our new recruitment strategy so we really want these guys to come on board and stay with us for the rest of their career."
The 271 graduates have placements across the state, with 135 working in the south, 80 in the north and 56 on the north-west coast.
These nurses represent the largest recruitment for 2024, with smaller intakes scheduled for mid-year.
Minister for Health Guy Barnett said the new hires were "overwhelmingly" from Tasmania, with a minority moving interstate for the role.
"This is a momentous time for these graduates as they progress their careers in nursing in our health system. I would like to welcome them all and wish them all the best for their careers," he said.
"Making the change from student to registered health professional can be daunting so the transition support that our services provide is critical to a great start for our graduates."
The nurses will work in a variety of fields, with 18 to be based in the mental health sector.
Nursing graduate Lucy Cooper said she enjoyed surgical work and was excited to explore the field this year.
"I've always been interested in health and looking after people, so nursing just seemed like the right profession to go into," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to this year and hopefully I'll stay in coming years through the THS."
Fellow graduate Makenna Hillier is already positioned in the Launceston General Hospital's pediatric ward and wants to continue in that line of work after completing the program.
"We've had amazing support from UTAS through our three years of nursing," she said.
"It's just so exciting to finally be on the board and have support from our colleagues and peers."
