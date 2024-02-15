Equipment seized at Rocherlea metals plant blamed for lead pollution

A scrap metal company has refused orders to remove a toxic waste stockpile thought to be responsible for spreading lead dust over a populated Launceston suburb.
Recycal was last week ordered to stop using metal processing equipment and to remove or cover a waste stockpile at its Rocherlea plant, but Environmental Protection Authority director Wes Ford said the company had done nothing to comply.
"Compliance has been zero to negligible," Mr Ford said.
The EPA has now seized the metal shredder on the site, and is preparing to refer Recycal to the Director of Public Prosecutions over a number of issues, some of which could invoke criminal liability, Mr Ford said.
Among the new allegations are claims that Recycal management dumped contaminated waste at at least three sites, in addition to an illegal dump on flood plain land owned by Launceston City Councillor Joe Pentridge.
"We've currently identified at least four sites and as part of an investigation process, we have interviewed a number of people," Mr Ford said.
"Clearly over a period of a few weeks, he was moving [waste] from one site to another site," Mr Ford said, referring to Recycal owner Douglas Rowe or his son, Brett Rowe.
"The fact that material was deposited and we were seeking to take action to have it removed does not set aside the issue that he dumped it illegally.
"There's potentially offenses there that could be potentially prosecuted for dumping controlled waste on land."
Mr Ford also said that the material illegally dumped on Cr Pentridge's Glebe Farm property contained "significant amounts" of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) - a chemical banned under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants.
PCBs are highly toxic, carcinogenic, can persist in the environment and pass into food chains and water supplies, and can also be absorbed through the skin on contact.
It has been illegal to import into Australia since 1975.
"How they [PCBs] got there is still a discussion that is going on," Mr Ford said.
Recycal dumped the material at Cr Pentridge's Glebe Farm in Boland street in May 2023.
The company later agreed to remove the waste after a lengthy and expensive legal battle, the regulator said.
Residents of Rocherlea were alarmed late last month, after Mr Ford and Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch issued a health warning that potentially dangerous lead contamination had been detected in the area.
Dr Veitch said heavy metals contamination were found in some areas "at higher than normal levels", and advised that locals living near the plant have their blood tested.
His office also issued advice on cleaning areas outside homes, and urged them to consider keeping windows closed on windy days.
The Recycal plant is located across George Town Road from Brooks High School, but health officials have said extensive soil testing in the area had found no risk to children.
Officials from the state environment watchdog returned to the recycling plant last Friday in the company of two Tasmania police officers, after managers had told them earlier in the week that they would not be allowed back on to the site.
During the visit, the EPA seized the metal shredder, and Mr Ford said he was investigating reports that the processing equipment may have been operated again after the company was ordered to stop using them.
He said another area of concern was water flowing from the metals plant into adjacent farmland during heavy rainfall.
"The water leaving the site it is a pollutant a mere assertion that it is storm water is unacceptable," Mr Ford said.
"That water has been impacting on the Archer farm landfall, so they as property owners are reasonably concerned about what is ending up in their dam."
Mr Ford also said that Recycal had also ignored orders relating to the fire at its Bridgewater site last year.
The company was ordered to pay $80,000 to cover the cost of removing polluted water from the site, and has accumulated other environmental fines totalling over $20,000.
So far, the company has not paid a cent, Mr Ford said.
Recycal could face much stiffer financial penalties.
"With this next action, we could potentially go in and remove the [Rocherlea stockpile material] and that might cost upwards of half a million dollars," he said.
He expressed concern that the company could seek to delay payment through further legal contests.
He said he was also concerned that the company was using the legal system to delay accountability.
"He knows that we are resource-constrained, and he knows that the more time that he can have our staff tied up in administrative legal stuff is less time we've got to look at what's really happening with him and anyone else."
In a short response statement, Recycal claimed that its facility was needed in Tasmania to prevent further environmental harm.
"Without our nation-leading facility, far too much valuable or hazardous material will end up in Tasmania's landfills," the statement read.
"We take our environmental, workforce and community safety responsibilities seriously.
"We continue to operate at the leading edge of resource recovery in Australia, and ... we comply with the letter and spirit of Tasmania's crucial environmental protection legislation.
"Recycal are working in regular close contact with the EPA to address their concerns. We look forward to having them resolved shortly."
