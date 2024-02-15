The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Equipment seized at Rocherlea metals plant blamed for lead pollution

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 16 2024 - 8:47am, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environmental Protection Authority director Wes Ford says he is concerned at the legal tactics used by Recycal that delay proceedings. File photo
Environmental Protection Authority director Wes Ford says he is concerned at the legal tactics used by Recycal that delay proceedings. File photo

A scrap metal company has refused orders to remove a toxic waste stockpile thought to be responsible for spreading lead dust over a populated Launceston suburb.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.