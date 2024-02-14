'There's deeper community connections': ABCDE program finishes strong

There is a lot that makes, and has made, Invermay special.
After living there for more than 20 years, former teacher and artist Helene Boyer is documenting it in a social history project centered around Inveresk.
"When you live here and become a swampie there's a very special kind of feeling and character about this suburb," Ms Boyer said.
"It's to do with the architecture. It's to do with the closeness of the way people live. It's to do with the characters. It has big things like York park and recreational facilities.
But then there are the quiet little streets where life is just going on and there's a lot of industry that you're situated close to as well. We kind of all work together."
Ms Boyer said the project would never have happened without the City of Launceston's Asset Based Community Driven Effort (ABCDE) Learning Site program, which gave her the chance to connect with residents who shared her passion and helped her bring it to life.
Built around a sense of "what's strong and not what's wrong", the ABCDE program at Invermay has formally wrapped up after 18 months.
However City of Launceston community connector Sarah McCormack said the connections made would endure, as the initiative was focused on sustainability.
"You can help people understand all the amazing things that they have right at their doorstep, rather than thinking that they need things," she said.
"It's really great to look within the community and find out what you've got. So you can use those assets to build up the community.
"You're not working top down, making decisions about a community without the community's involvement. It's grassroots, from the bottom-up. Then you actually get community buy-in."
The Invermay learning site - otherwise known as the Invermay Bowls and Community Club - ran longer than the five previous sites at Rocherlea, Ravenswood, Mowbray, Youngtown, and Kings Meadows.
Over that time program participants - including two primary schools, the Big Picture School, University of Tasmania staff and students, artists and more - brought ideas including a gumboot gala, a short film and street art to fruition.
Ms McCormack said running longer than a year, as in previous instalments, had been beneficial as it allowed a greater connection to the community as she helped them develop their ideas.
"You don't have long really over 12 months," she said.
"Meeting people and forming strong connections takes three months in and of itself. 18 months is the ideal amount of time because it means there's deeper community connections."
The program will take a hiatus before the next site is announced towards the end of 2024, and Ms McCormack said this would be an opportunity to refine the model.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the next instalment would be just as unique, as more residents brought their own ideas to the table.
"They don't only just connect with each other, but they connect with council and we get to see what it actually means to those community members to live in that suburb," Cr Garwood said.
"What that represents, what we can take from it to continue to support it, how it can develop and how it can grow."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.