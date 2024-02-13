Lara Alexander makes a call on her political future

Former Liberal backbencher Lara Alexander has confirmed she will run in the next state election.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed late on Tuesday that it was his intention to request that Governor Barbara Baker agree for an early election to be held, 14 months ahead of the scheduled date.
Mr Rockliff is expected to visit Government House this afternoon.
The proposal that an early election be called has been unanimously supported by the parliamentary Liberal party.
The Liberal government was sent into minority in May following the defection of Liberal members Lara Alexander and John Tucker who have sat on the crossbench since.
They had an agreement with the premier to guarantee confidence in the government and supply, however, Mr Rockliff sought to renegotiate the deal recently in order to guarantee more stability for his government.
The proposed new deal, which would have prevented Mrs Alexander and Mr Tucker from supporting bills, bill amendments and motions from Labor and the Greens, was rejected by the pair.
Following the premier's announcement that he intended to call an early election, Mrs Alexander declared on social media that she would run as an independent should the election go ahead.
"Disappointed to hear that Jeremy Rockliff has chosen to abandon his post and run to an election when there is so much work to be done," she said.
"I will contest the election as an independent candidate."
Mrs Alexander was elected to parliament on a recount in 2022, following the resignation of Education Minister Sarah Courtney.
Comment has been sought from Mr Tucker on whether he intends to stand as an independent.
