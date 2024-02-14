What's it like living with dementia? Launceston event answers questions

At 65 years old, former HydroTasmania electrician Graeme Fleming is used to the shocked reactions he gets when people learn he has dementia.
Mr Fleming was diagnosed with Younger Onset Dementia two years ago when he noticed something was "not quite right" with his memory.
"Lots of people say I'm too young to have it but those rumours are wrong, you can be any age," Mr Fleming said.
Mr Fleming is using his diagnosis to tear down stigmas surrounding the disease by promoting a free informative event happening in Launceston on February 21.
Hosted by Dementia Support Australia (DSA), the talks will bring together Tasmanian experts in dementia to unpack common issues and concerns people have when providing care.
According to Dementia Australia, around 12,000 Tasmanians live with the disease.
That figure is expected to increase to an estimated 16,000 people by 2058.
Now retired, Mr Fleming said remembering small things often troubled him, but he was "pretty optimistic" about his future.
"Put me on a golf course and I am happy as Larry, I'll never miss a thing," he said.
"But ask me about something a few minutes ago and I am not so good."
His wife, Amanda Fleming, said as a care partner, taking life one step at a time was helpful.
"At the beginning, when Graeme was first diagnosed, I was often tearful thinking about what had changed," Mrs Fleming said.
"These days I have a better perspective on things and value what we have."
Head of DSA Marie Alford said a feature of the events would be opportunity for carers to ask questions of the experts during the panel, question and answer sessions as well as provide a networking space.
"In previous events we've had questions around how best to respond when behaviours change unexpectedly, what to do if someone is at risk and how to get the right support," she said.
"Many people living with dementia will experience some change to their behaviour over time. If we understand the causes of these changes, we can better respond.
"This is good for the person living with dementia and those that provide care."
The free event takes place at Hotel Verge on February 21.
