The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What's it like living with dementia? Launceston event answers questions

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme and Amanda Fleming are sharing their story to promote dementia awareness. Picture supplied
Graeme and Amanda Fleming are sharing their story to promote dementia awareness. Picture supplied

At 65 years old, former HydroTasmania electrician Graeme Fleming is used to the shocked reactions he gets when people learn he has dementia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.