Fourth time lucky? Liberals push back Glen Dhu Pool Opening

Former swimming instructor Kim Roe has raised concerns over when the Glen Dhu pool will reopen for learn-to-swim classes after the state Liberal Government secured funds for its redevelopment four years ago.
The Glen Dhu public pool is one of the few in the Southern Hemisphere designed explicitly for learning to swim.
With a single depth of 0.9 metres to ensure a feeling of safety for children, the pool is a significant asset to Launceston.
Ms Roe said the delay in reopening such a well-designed resource continues to be a loss for Launceston.
However, the state government said that swimming and water safety programs continue to be delivered for students at other swimming facilities.
"The Tasmanian Government increased total funding to upgrade Glen Dhu pool from $1.5 million to $3.45 million," a state government spokesperson said.
''Planning, including building and workplace health and safety compliance assessment, is ongoing.''
Ms Roe said the single-depth feature offered many benefits for first-time swimmers.
"We're talking about a lot of immigrant children who have never experienced water could learn to swim,'' Ms Roe said.
''You can't teach kids who are terrified in deep water.
''The pool was built with access for Glen Primary School, but every primary school in Launceston could use it, including country schools.''
A faulty boiler caused the pool to close shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.
Shortly after, former Premier Peter Gutwein announced an entire remodel of the facility to go ahead.
$1.5 million was allocated to the new development in the 21-22 budget, followed by $1.7 million in the 22-23 budget and another $1.7 million in the 23-24 budget.
Labor member for Bass Michelle O'Byrne said the delay could cause unnecessary damage, resulting in further costs.
She said to prevent this, staff must keep the pool running to prevent any further damage to the pool.
''So it's sort of sitting there,'' Ms O'Byrne said.
''If they brought the contract forward, the work should be able to be completed by the end of the year - but there should be children learning to swim over the next couple of weeks.
"Particularly because we are having increased drowning rates, being aquatically competent on an island state full of dams and rivers is vital.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.