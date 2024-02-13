Former bar licensee fined for driving and drug offences

A Launceston man who sped and drove with illicit drugs in his system was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for 10 months when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
James William Hoyle, 33, pleaded guilty to breach of bail over a failure to appear in court on August 10, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to a count of breach of bail for failing to appear in December 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to charges of speeding and drug driving and possessing a controlled drug.
Hoyle was the former licensee of the Phoenix bar and restaurant in Launceston and the court heard last year that he owed rent arrears.
He said on Tuesday that he was working as a data analyst but was still paying off a winter power bill.
He said that he was couchsurfing at the time he failed to appear.
Last year the court heard that in December 2022 police detected a vehicle travelling at 138 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on the Bass Highway at Westbury.
Hoyle told police he didn't realise he was speeding because he travelling to Devonport in a hybrid vehicle-a mix of fuel and battery charged propulsion.
"I had never driven a hybrid vehicle before, they are pretty zippy," he said.
He was detected driving with methylamphetamine in his system between July and December in Elphin Rd, Clark Street, Mowbray and Goderich Street, Invermay.
He was also caught in possession of methylamphetamine in Kings Meadows in December 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.