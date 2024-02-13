Group of divers 'very, very distressed' after death at St Helens

Investigations into the death of a diver at St Helens will continue, after police pulled the body of a man in his 30s from the water.
The man was reported missing about 8pm Tuesday, February 12 after diving in The Gardens area as part of a larger group.
Inspector Luke Manhood said the six divers entered the water individually, and other group members alerted emergency services after the man failed to return.
Inspector Manhood said the man, believed to be originally from Western Australia but a regular visitor to Tasmania, had been found by members of the group assisting with the search.
"As I understand he was recovered by the people that had been diving with," Inspector Manhood said.
"He has been identified by one of those, who was his brother who he was diving with."
Inspector Manhood said the group were "very, very distressed" and being offered wide-ranging support.
He said search and rescue personnel had originally been optimistic about finding the man alive, as water conditions were good and the man was believed to be wearing a wetsuit which would have provided buoyancy.
Inspector Manhood said police divers would continue searching the area as the man had been found without all his gear.
"When the man was recovered this morning he didn't have his dive belt on," he said.
"Last night we did recover two fins from the water while we were doing the search, which we believe were the man's."
The search for the man drew on several resources, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and a jet owned by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.
Inspector Manhood said police were grateful to all the organisations who contributed to the search, which included the Volunteer Marine Rescue, SES, Surf Lifesaving and other civilian volunteers.
A report is also being prepared for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.