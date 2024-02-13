Magistrate says South Launceston man's resist arrest case 'fairly nasty'

A South Launceston man was jailed for a "fairly nasty" case of resisting arrest when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court.
James Clinton Rosevear, 28, pleaded guilty to a count of resisting police in Invermay on December 11 2023 and breach of bail.
Police tendered no evidence on a count of assault police.
Police prosecutor Brad Collins said police were called to a unit in New Street Invermay because of concern about Rosevear's mental health and a report that he was armed with scissors.
Rosevear jumped a rear fence and took off until he entered the Holbrook Street takeaway.
Mr Collins said that after cordoning off the area, police entered the shop with capsicum spray.
During a struggle, the officer struck Rosevear on the head with the capsicum spray canister, which caused it to explode.
"The defendant violently resisted and thrashed about," Mr Collins said.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Rosevear had been in custody since December 11 and submitted that the two months in jail was sufficient punishment.
She said he had been released from jail in September, but illicit drug use exacerbated mental health issues.
Ms Flanagan said Rosevear had suffered some not-insignificant injuries during the incident and had been found not to have possession of scissors or anything sharp on his person.
She said he was in custody on an allegation of armed robbery, which would be heard before a jury in the Supreme Court upon his plea of not guilty.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Rosevear's record was a reasonably poor one.
"This was a fairly nasty example of resists arrest, which involved some violence over a period of time," Mr Brown said.
He agreed with Ms Flanagan that two months in jail from December 11 2023, was sufficient punishment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.