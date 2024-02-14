MP puts the heat on 'poor management' of LGH air conditioning project

While autumn is just two weeks away, staff and patients at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) are still feeling the summer heat.
Consecutive days in the high 20's have led to complaints about the lack of air conditioning in the facility.
A social media post on the topic by Member for Bass Michelle O'Byrne received more than 130 comments from residents detailing their experiences.
"That hospital needs a lot of work," one person wrote, "it is so hot in those beds".
"I used to work there. The wards and treatment rooms were so hot one morning at 8am that I could not concentrate safely on the medications I was preparing," said another.
It's not a new issue for the hospital, with complaints about the heat in the maternity ward dating back to 2019.
Others have said some parts of the facility were comparatively cold, with people resorting to puffer jackets to keep warm even in the hotter months.
"They had no control over the temperature, patients were wrapped in blankets shivering," one commenter wrote.
"Now it's supposedly summer and the aircon is not efficient enough to cope with hot days."
The Liberal government pledged to invest $1.4 million into upgrading the LGH's air conditioning when it was re-elected in 2018.
That value has since climbed to more than $5 million, but Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne said it was unclear what was being done with the money.
"I wrote to the Minister back in January to ask for an update on what's happening and I haven't heard back," she said.
"It certainly doesn't add to people's confidence about how well resourced the hospital is. This is poor management all the way through."
Ms O'Byrne said D Block was "unbearably hot" at this time of year as the wards are hit with the midday sun.
"So nurses are handing out ice packs and flannels that have been steeped in ice water to cool people down," she said.
"We're already struggling to attract staff to work at the LGH, so if it's then a physically uncomfortable place to work then it's got to add to the number of people who are taking up offers interstate."
Minister for Health Guy Barnett said in a statement that the government was investing $580 million into redeveloping the hospital.
"This is a massive task given the age and the complexity of the hospital footprint," he said.
"The work is progressing rapidly and we thank staff and patients for their understanding as the rollout continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.