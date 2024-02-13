Princess Theatre launches first daytime program of shows

Theatre North has launched its first ever daytime program to "remove barriers" for people who may not be comfortable venturing out in the evenings for shows.
The Music in the Mornings performances will run at the Princess Theatre throughout 2024 with four shows, each headlined by some of the country's best musical performers.
"We are delighted to introduce Music in the Mornings to northern Tasmania and onto the stage of the Princess Theatre", said Theatre North's Stuart Loone.
"These four special morning events will enliven the Princess during the day."
The program will feature stars from the stage and screen in shows like Spirit of the ANZACS, Runaway Diva and A Christmas Special, with the first, The Winner is..., set for March 28.
Musical theatre star Ian Stenlake - of national productions of Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma! and Channel 9's Sea Patrol - will headline Winner, a medley musical of Academy award-winning songs from the silver screen.
"Theatre is for everyone, and Music in the Mornings is exactly that to a tee," Stenlake said.
"It's an opportunity for people who aren't so comfortable with going out at night to enjoy their theatre the way they want to.
"It's beautiful to be able to do that, especially with music which is such a powerful medium."
Music in the Mornings will be part of Theatre North's 2024 season, and is a partnership between the local institution and ProMac Productions, whose artistic director, Christopher McKenna, was involved with morning musical shows since their conception in Australia in the '80s.
"I have had the privilege and pleasure of being part of Music in the Mornings, or Morning Melodies as some theatres in Australia call it, since it began," Mr McKenna said.
"It has been a wildly successful format that provides professional performance in the daytime which, I am glad to say, now happens in theatres from Cairns to Margaret River and from Shepparton to, now, Launceston."
More information and tickets for the four 11am shows in the Music in the Mornings program - one each in March, April, September and December - can be found at the Theatre North website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.