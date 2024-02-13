Is hospice the solution to ambulance ramping and bed blockage?

Restricting ambulance ramping to 60 minutes is not enough to improve patient care, Launceston General Hospital community support groups say.
The new transfer of care procedure from the state government was announced last week, mandating a maximum 60-minute window for all patients arriving by ambulance to be transferred to the care of Emergency Department (ED) staff.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the procedure would release paramedics to attend more cases in the community and reduce response times for life-threatening cases, and improve patient access and flow across the health system.
But Friends of Northern Hospice spokesperson Barb Baker said the mandate was shifting the problem from one area to another.
She believed one solution was the establishment of a hospice for palliative and terminally ill patients.
"When people are really sick, they don't want to be sitting in the emergency department.
"If there are people within acute beds in the hospital who are dying they could be transferred to hospice, freeing up acute beds within the hospital, not just within the emergency department," Ms Baker said.
"But where else are they going if the ambulance has to offload them and go within 60 minutes?"
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said in 2022-2023, the federal government invested $20 million over four years to support the construction of a new stand-alone dedicated hospice within the LGH precinct.
"The Tasmanian government is currently looking for a preferred site for the Launceston Hospice," Ms Polley said.
"I have been waiting for a meeting to discuss the delay with the Minister Guy Barnett but unfortunately he has failed to meet with me to discuss the delay."
"Tasmanians need more beds now and the state government is delaying the building of the new hospice."
Ms Baker said she believed the facility, due to be complete by 2026, would still be completed.
"It's been two years since the election and it does seem a lot of time has been wasted getting it off the ground," Ms Baker said.
The state government was approached for further comment.
