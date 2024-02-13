The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Median house price in central Launceston over seven figures

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated February 13 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Tasmania real estate market accounted for a little over 25 per cent of all transactions made in the state over the December quarter.
The Northern Tasmania real estate market accounted for a little over 25 per cent of all transactions made in the state over the December quarter.

The median house price in Launceston tipped over the $1 million mark in the last three months of 2023, data from the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.