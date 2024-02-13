Median house price in central Launceston over seven figures

The median house price in Launceston tipped over the $1 million mark in the last three months of 2023, data from the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania shows.
In its most recent quarterly report, the institute reported that the median price in the Northern region had increased by $20,000 to $562,000 over the period, while unit prices had dropped by $10,500 to $442,500.
There were 37 sales over the December quarter in the North that exceeded $1 million and almost 90 per cent of these were acquired by locals.
Almost 30 per cent of the total house sales in the North over the quarter were to first-home buyers and investor sales dropped to just over 15 per cent of sales.
Launceston was Northern Tasmania's most expensive area with a median price of $1.01 million, closely followed by Blackstone Heights on $1 million and Grindelwald $936,700.
The region's most affordable suburbs were Ravenswood $325,000, Mayfield $330,000, George Town $370,000 and Beaconsfield $387,500.
It has taken almost twice the amount of time on average to sell a home in Northern Tasmania over the past two years.
In the December quarter 2021, it took just 21 days to sell a home.
By 2022, it took 31 days to sell, and in December 2023, it was took 40 days.
The rental market in Northern Tasmania has a vacancy rate of 1.8 per cent, which is the lowest of the state's regions and lower than the state average of 2.1 per cent.
Rent for a three-bedroom house increased by 2.2 per cent over 2023 to $470 and by 2.6 per cent to $390 for a two-bedroom house.
