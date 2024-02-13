Woman was teary when she attended LGH about injuries from alleged family violence incident

Medical records for a woman who was allegedly the victim of family violence showed she was teary when she attended the Launceston General Hospital, a Supreme Court jury heard.
The evidence was heard in the trial of Bradley John Cashion, 26, of Waverley who has pleaded not guilty to a count of persistent family violence between December 23 2021 and February 4 2022.
The Crown alleges that Mr Cashion committed three separate acts of violence against the woman on December 23 2021, January 5 and February 4 2022.
Launceston General Hospital deputy director of medical services Aron Thillainathan said that the woman attended the LGH on February 4.
The officer said she complained of pain to her right arm and a bite mark to her left arm.
He said that she was teary.
"Was she reluctant to give information on how the injury was sustained?," crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff asked.
"She said she had a fight someone who threw her across the room," Dr Thillainathan said.
She had swelling and a deformity to the right arm that may have indicated she sustained a fracture.
The jury heard that she left after 52 minutes without receiving treatment.
On Monday the woman said that Mr Cashion had pointed a firearm at her before firing over the top of her head into the bedroom wall.
Mr Sherriff asked first class constable Jonathan Chandler about a search for the firearm on February 15 2022.
"Was that because there was an allegation that a firearm had been discharged?," he asked.
"Correct," he said.
"You saw damage the was consistent with the allegation,?" he asked.
"Yes," he replied.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken asked whether a firearm was ever found and was told no.
In summing up Ms McCracken attacked the credibility of the woman saying she had told courts two different versions about the circumstances.
The jury is expected to retire to consider its verdict on Tuesday afternoon.
