Could we have a coup and not an election after Tucker and Alexander letter?

The most destabilizing effect of the current threats of an election is uncertainty; questions are asked: is this Liberal Government strong enough to lead us, why is there so much dissension within, and what has happened since the Peter Gutwein Leadership days of harmony? However, the abandonment of Laura Alexander and John Tucker from the party is un-exceptionable. Liberal supporters voting on the Liberal ticket elected them; their chances were minimal without that support, and to be in the centre of a possible election is preposterous.