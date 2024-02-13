Could we have a coup and not an election after Tucker and Alexander letter?

Tucker and Alexander might want Ferguson in. Could it just be a coup, not an election?
Chris Gibson, Prospect Vale
Talk the talk, can't walk the walk, won't be elected next election.
Michael Robinson
The most destabilizing effect of the current threats of an election is uncertainty; questions are asked: is this Liberal Government strong enough to lead us, why is there so much dissension within, and what has happened since the Peter Gutwein Leadership days of harmony? However, the abandonment of Laura Alexander and John Tucker from the party is un-exceptionable. Liberal supporters voting on the Liberal ticket elected them; their chances were minimal without that support, and to be in the centre of a possible election is preposterous.
Their personal agenda of criticism may be valid, but it is only a fraction of what it takes to run a State. Labor is prepared and massing its forces for a stable government, but they have the David O'Bryne affair. Honour, solidarity, commitment, dependability, and reliability are needed. There are too many personalities seeking grandeur rather than working as a team. Voters are losing faith in parties, and Independents are great, but unfortunately, without numbers, they can change very little.
Elected Politicians push for what they believe, seeking support from other members, but display unity and stability. It is not hard to be loyal.
Peter Doddy Trevallyn
Life: those who don't want to live in the past don't know how good it was.
Dane Murphy, Launceston
What would Leonardo DiCaprio know about endangered wildlife ("DiCaprio brings the state to global attention", February 10)?
Quite a lot. In 2015, he co-produced and starred in the award-winning documentary Before the Flood, which covers the effects of climate change in various regions of the world. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation supports over 35 innovative conservation projects worldwide that protect fragile ecosystems and critical species.
DiCaprio sent his supportive post to his 62 million followers on Instagram. All we need now is namesake Taylor Swift, who has 280 million followers, to be the patron.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn VIC
CAN anyone report the truth about the disaster between TasPorts and marine pilots represented by the Australian Marine Officers Union, not the Maritime Union? Once again, the conservative press blames the MUA, not to mention all the cruise ship cancellations that Premier Rockliff promised last week would not happen.
Michael Robinson, Life Member MUA, Beauty Point
I WAS shocked to read the editorial in The Examiner (February 10).
You published once again an opinion that is defaming Israel with a host of lies. I suppose you identify the writer as Dr Yousif, senior lecturer at UTAS, suggesting his opinion can be trusted.
In recent months, you have published numerous articles that clearly show a bias against Israel.
Dr George Goldsteen, Norwood
REGARDING Dr Yousif's thoughtful article (The Examiner Online, February 10), may I note that it is not only Palestinians unhappy with our government's pathetic response to this humanitarian catastrophe - week after week, month after month since Israel's disproportionate response to the Hamas barbarity of October 7, scores of Launceston citizens, from all backgrounds and with the explicit support of the indigenous community, have rallied on Saturdays to protest not just Israel's genocidal actions, but also the shameful complicity of the USA, the UK, the UN and - by no means least - our government.
John Brennan, Invermay
UTAS Stadium transfer. Did it ever make a profit or break even? Seems not, according to the Examiner. "A very small ratepayer base
actually contributes a significant amount of money towards funding York Park. It says a whole lot about the proposed Hobart Stadium.
Neil White Riverside
