Tasmanian Devils will become our new special ambassadors in Japan

Two Tasmanian Devils will settle in to a new home at the Tama Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, as part of an international relationship-building effort.
Premier and Minister for Trade, Jeremy Rockliff, said the Devils were an important part of the Tasmanian Devil Ambassador Program.
"We were extremely pleased to welcome Mr Junji Shimada, Consul General of Japan, Mr Hirofumi Watabe, Director of Tama Zoological Park and Mr Sunao Kakehi, Executive Director of the Tokyo Zoological Park Society to the Cressy Wildlife Facility for the hand-over of the two Devils," Premier Rockliff said.
"This marks the poignant farewell of these two Tasmanian Devils, siblings named Wayti and Papiti to, as they embark on their journey to Tama Zoo.
"We are very pleased that Tama Zoo has been part of the Tasmanian Devil Captive Insurance Program through the Tasmanian Devil Ambassador Program which was initiated in 2013."
Mr Hirofumi Watabe Director of Tama Zoological Park in Tokyo said in 2008 the species was predicted to be extinct.
"Though the situation is still unpredictable, it plateaus now, due to all the efforts of conservationists with the cooperation of the people of Tasmania. I, personally, believe the future of the devils is looking significantly brighter," he said.
"I firmly believe in the power of collaboration, in this case between wildlife researchers and zoo professionals. It is through collective effort and dedication that we can truly make a meaningful impact. The efforts in Tasmania for the Devil serve as a tremendous inspiration for our own endeavours. I am confident we can build upon this foundation that was laid by the passionate community in Tasmania to further promote awareness and conservation activities."
Premier Rockliff said the transfer followed the highly successful March 2023 Tasmanian trade mission to Japan.
"These two Tasmanian Devils were offered as part of our ongoing friendship and strong bilateral ties with Japan - it is a small part of Tasmania in Tokyo," he said.
