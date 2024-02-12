'Matter of life and death': LGH helipad on track for 2024 opening

A $15 million project to build a helipad at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) is on track to finish construction in mid-2024.
The development is set to drastically reduce emergency response time, with helicopters no longer needing to land at the city's airport to transfer patients to an ambulance.
The high cost and lengthy construction time are primarily due to the helipad's size, which is nine metres square.
Rare project manager Andrew Goelst said the helipad could accommodate all aeromedical transport vehicles in Australia.
This includes emergency helicopters larger than anything used in the state, such as Ambulance Victoria's HEMS.
"But it's likely to be the standard of helicopter used in Tasmania in the future," he said.
"It gives us some future proofing and confidence that it can be well-used for a long time to come."
Minimising travel time isn't just a focus on the way to the hospital, as the location of the helipad has been carefully selected to get patients to all parts of the facility quickly.
The helideck will connect to a new lift shaft that leads to level two of the LGH D Block.
"Then it's a fast transfer through to emergency on level three, ICU on level four and the theatres on level five," Mr Goelst said.
"So patients can immediately get where they need to be in the hospital."
Minister for Health Guy Barnett said the project was great for the construction industry as well as healthcare.
"We've got not just the best brains, but the best workers in the country," he said.
"Many members of the workforce have been well-used to improve healthcare for more Tasmanians.
"This is delivering the right healthcare in the right place at the right time. It's a matter of life and death."
Managing director of Crisp Brothers and Haywards Steve Edmunds said the project had given his employees the rare chance to work with aluminium instead of steel.
The build is supporting 35 jobs through the company, while Vos Construction has hired an estimated 240 workers through subcontractors.
The 10 modules will be transported in 40-foot containers to the LGH over three days from February 26.
Trips will take place overnight to minimise interference with traffic, as the largest pieces will require some road signs and lights to be disassembled in order to pass.
