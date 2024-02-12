Police target road safety, drugs with 2500 RBTs at Party In The Paddock

Tasmania Police conducted more than 2500 random breath tests during a targeted road safety operation at the conclusion of Party In The Paddock on Monday morning.
Officers spent nearly seven hours - from 5am to 12pm - on Oaks Road at Carrick targeting patrons leaving the four-day music festival on February 12.
The operation resulted in police charging 14 drink drivers - including a P-plater - eight drug drivers, five people not wearing seatbelts, eight P-platers not displaying their plates and one unlicensed driver.
Tasmania Police Inspector Nick Clark said it was disappointing that people chose to drink and drive or take drugs and drive after the event.
"It's not only a danger to them, it's a danger to the public," Inspector Clark said.
Police said the number of detected drink drivers had dropped from previous years but "one person being detected is one too many".
"The key thing is, we will be at these festivals and we will catch you if you are doing the wrong thing," Inspector Clark said.
Members of Tasmania Police's Northern and Western dog handler units attended the festival as well alongside police from Central North and Launceston Uniform divisions
Police drone operators also assisted the Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit during the event.
Police said that, during those units' operation period, a campsite search led to the arrest of a 21-year-old George Town man who was later charged with major trafficking and other drug offences.
Police located large quantities of speed and ecstasy in a vehicle during that search.
The George Town man was bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on April 4.
More than 30 other campsite and vehicle searches were made during the festival.
Inspector Clark said that patrons, despite sole perpetrators, patrons at the event had overall been well behaved, with no formal reports to police of any assaults or other inappropriate behaviour.
"To everyone who attended the festival, thank you for your overall behaviour; it made our job a lot easier and much easier," he said.
Party in the Paddock road safety results:
