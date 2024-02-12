The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police target road safety, drugs with 2500 RBTs at Party In The Paddock

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 12 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police performed 2500 random breath tests on Monday morning as patrons left Party in the Paddock. Picture supplied
Police performed 2500 random breath tests on Monday morning as patrons left Party in the Paddock. Picture supplied

Tasmania Police conducted more than 2500 random breath tests during a targeted road safety operation at the conclusion of Party In The Paddock on Monday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.