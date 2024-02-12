Pharmacists shortage blamed for rampant bed block at hospitals

As many as 40 per cent of hospital pharmacy jobs are unfilled across the state, adding pressure on the remaining staff and contributing to the catastrophic levels of bed block and ambulance ramping in hospitals, a health union official has said.
Health and Community Services Union state secretary Robbie Moore said pharmacists were critical in helping to get patients through the hospital on time, and staff shortages as well as program cuts meant there were sometimes no pharmacists available to conduct admission interviews or develop medication plans.
"We have over 40 per cent of pharmacy positions unfilled and that's led to the government making decisions to cut services," he said.
"They are going to cut pharmacy services to mental health, to our emergency department, and this is going to affect patient flow," Mr Moore said.
"It will mean people will need to be in hospital for longer, and this is going to add to the bed block situation, and further ambulance ramping."
Among the cuts implemented in the last week was the Partnered Pharmacist Medication Charting (PPMC) program at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
The program was implemented in the past few years, and allowed hospital pharmacists to work alongside other health professionals and be actively involved in medication planning.
According to Royal Hobart Hospital pharmacists Lauren Vanier and Zoe Thomas, the program was found to result in patients leaving hospital up to 15 per cent faster.
But the PPMC was cut in the last week at RHH due to the lack of available pharmacists to shoulder the additional workload.
It is understood that the PPMC programs at the Launceston General Hospital and the North West Regional Hospital remain, but are "heavily understaffed".
Mr Moore said the government could help ease the problem by invoking market allowance clauses in the existing enterprise bargain that would see pharmacists' pay increased.
He said increased pay could help the Tasmanian Health Service recruit more pharmacists and keep the ones they already have.
The government has been contacted for comment regarding the call for increased pharmacist pay.
Ms Thomas said the recent parliamentary inquiry into ambulance ramping heard testimony that a 24-hour pharmacy service at the state's hospitals could save lives and help ease ambulance ramping and bed block.
"Now, we can't even staff a 10-hour pharmacy service here," she said.
The House of Assembly Inquiry into Transfer of Care Delays was commissioned last year, following scathing coroner reports into the deaths of two elderly woman that waited up to eight hours at the hospital for treatment after arriving by ambulance.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the government was continually recruiting pharmacists, but that there were "always vacancies" in large public service roles.
"Any business, and especially any government anywhere in the world will always have vacancies, and as a government, we continually invest in vital health services," Mr Ferguson said.
"[We are] a strong supporter of in-hospital pharmacists, it's a critical role that's well supported by our government, and we have expanded those together with the capital improvements for hospital pharmacies to make them more useful."
