The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pharmacists shortage blamed for rampant bed block at hospitals

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
February 12 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Hobart Hospital pharmacists Lauren Vanier and Zoe Thomas, with Health and Community Services Union state secretary Robbie Moore. Picture by Ben Seeder
Royal Hobart Hospital pharmacists Lauren Vanier and Zoe Thomas, with Health and Community Services Union state secretary Robbie Moore. Picture by Ben Seeder

As many as 40 per cent of hospital pharmacy jobs are unfilled across the state, adding pressure on the remaining staff and contributing to the catastrophic levels of bed block and ambulance ramping in hospitals, a health union official has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.