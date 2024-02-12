Surely the Tasmanian government can't say no to a plea from Leo DiCaprio?

TRAVELLING through Nunamara on the Tasman Highway for many years the speed limit has been 70 km per hour but recently it changed to 60 km and a few days later, surprise, it has changed to 50 km. Now I know it is not about revenue raising it's just about road safety but over the years how many accidents have occurred in that stretch of road travelling through Numamara? None that I know of. In The Examiner newspaper recently it quoted how many speeding fines have been imposed but it didn't state how much revenue had been raised. The reason why I ask this is when a person I know went to pay a speeding fine they were informed by the person behind the counter that all their job consists of now is taking speeding fines. Now I know it's not about revenue raising but it seems like the government has found a way to strike tattslotto without buying a ticket, just issuing them. But one ponders the question; how many votes are they losing? Just a thought.