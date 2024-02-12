Surely the Tasmanian government can't say no to a plea from Leo DiCaprio?

By more than 11,000 votes, the critically endangered Swift Parrot was BirdLife Australia's 2023 bird of the year. Now, with endorsement from none other than actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the Swift Parrot's fame is soaring higher and faster than ever ("Leonardo DiCaprio weighs into Tasmanian issues", The Examiner, February 10). These bright, beautiful and iconic Tasmanian birds are the world's fastest parrot, flying up to 88 km per hour. But there are fewer than 750 of them remaining in the wild and it is estimated that by 2031, that number will be less than 100. Extinction is imminent. And logging of their habitat is the main cause. It shouldn't take fame to end the destruction of Tassie's forests, but surely the Tasmanian government can't say no to a plea from Leo.
Amy Hiller, Kew
MILLIONS of people around the world, including a great many Australians, will be extremely scared and concerned that Donald Trump, a former President of the United States, plans to abolish the climate change policies introduced by Joe Biden, the present United States President, if he is elected as President of the USA in November this year.
Reports being received from reliable sources in the USA are indicating that it is possible Donald Trump could become the next United States President. A sobering thought for many.
Brain Measday, Kingswood SA
THE rising rate of youth crime on our streets and suburbs is frustrating our Police and the majority of society. Most of the time these juveniles are caught, no punishment is given, if any a slap on the wrist is administered and the youth is allowed to continue his criminal assault on our neighbourhoods and cities. These young delinquents know that if they are caught, nothing will happen to them, also the do-gooder's are helping to close Ashley Youth prison and once this happens what happens to the worst of this bunch when you have to remand them to jail, you can't house the youth with adult prisoners down south.
Anthony Galvin, Launceston
TRAVELLING through Nunamara on the Tasman Highway for many years the speed limit has been 70 km per hour but recently it changed to 60 km and a few days later, surprise, it has changed to 50 km. Now I know it is not about revenue raising it's just about road safety but over the years how many accidents have occurred in that stretch of road travelling through Numamara? None that I know of. In The Examiner newspaper recently it quoted how many speeding fines have been imposed but it didn't state how much revenue had been raised. The reason why I ask this is when a person I know went to pay a speeding fine they were informed by the person behind the counter that all their job consists of now is taking speeding fines. Now I know it's not about revenue raising but it seems like the government has found a way to strike tattslotto without buying a ticket, just issuing them. But one ponders the question; how many votes are they losing? Just a thought.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
EVANDALE volunteers are busy preparing for their two major events of 2024. The Evandale Fair and National Penny Farthing Championship takes place on Saturday February 17 and The Glover Art Prize winner is announced at the official opening on the evening of Friday March 8; the Art Exhibition is open to the public from March 9 to 17.
Both of these events draw very significant numbers of visitors to Evandale.
A major upgrade of Evandale's only public toilets commenced today (February 8); I believe the project's completion is seven weeks hence! If this is the case, those responsible for the project should justify what appears to be a monumental misjudgment. Literally thousands of visitors to Evandale will leave the beautiful village having been seriously inconvenienced, if you'll pardon the pun!
David Wilkinson, Nile
WILL segregation of women's and men's competitive world surfing be "a thing of the past?"
With 21-year-old Australian Molly "Pickles" Picklum scoring a perfect 10 at Hawaii's Banzai Pipeline in her semi-final of World Surf League's Pipe Pro located on the north shore of Oahu.
18-year-old American Caitlin Simmers was the eventual winner over Picklum in perfect, big wave final conditions, but is there a large swell developing out to sea which will transform surfing's next wave of riding competitiveness?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
