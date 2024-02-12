The Examiner
Surely the Tasmanian government can't say no to a plea from Leo DiCaprio?

February 13 2024 - 5:30am
Surely the Tasmanian government can't say no to a plea from Leo DiCaprio?
Surely the Tasmanian government can't say no to a plea from Leo DiCaprio?

By more than 11,000 votes, the critically endangered Swift Parrot was BirdLife Australia's 2023 bird of the year. Now, with endorsement from none other than actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the Swift Parrot's fame is soaring higher and faster than ever ("Leonardo DiCaprio weighs into Tasmanian issues", The Examiner, February 10). These bright, beautiful and iconic Tasmanian birds are the world's fastest parrot, flying up to 88 km per hour. But there are fewer than 750 of them remaining in the wild and it is estimated that by 2031, that number will be less than 100. Extinction is imminent. And logging of their habitat is the main cause. It shouldn't take fame to end the destruction of Tassie's forests, but surely the Tasmanian government can't say no to a plea from Leo.

