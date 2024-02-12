Waverley man fired shotgun over partner's head into bedroom wall, jury hears

A 28-year-old man told a Supreme Court jury that her then-partner pointed a shotgun at her before firing it over her head into the bedroom wall.
The woman was giving evidence in the trial of Bradley John Cashion of Waverly, who has pleaded not guilty to a count of persistent family violence against the woman between December 2021 and February 4, 2022.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff said the jury would hear of three incidents.
The Crown must prove at least three counts of violence to find Mr Cashion guilty.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said that all allegations were denied entirely.
The only agreed fact would be that Mr Cashion and the woman had been in a relationship.
The woman said Mr Cashion brought the shotgun to her Ravenswood home on a night they were arguing "about everything".
"I just remember him having it in his hands," the woman said.
"What was he doing with it? " Mr Sherriff asked.
"He was pointing it at his head, saying he was going to kill himself," the woman replied.
"I kept telling him to put the gun down, and he kept shouting that I would have to tell [his family] why he wasn't here any more.
"He shoved me onto the bed, and I pleaded with him to take the gun away.
"He turned the gun towards me and said he would kill us both, and without even hesitating, he let the trigger go."
She said it was the loudest noise she had ever heard, and it caused her ears to ring.
She said that he had grabbed her off the bed and told her they would have to leave because the neighbours would have heard it go off.
She said she saw Mr Cashion jump the back fence, but she stayed in the house. He took the gun with him.
He returned shortly after without the gun and went to sleep.
The woman said she waited for him to sleep and took a picture of the wall on her mobile phone.
She said there was a hole in the wall that went through to the next room.
She said her recollection was aided because the picture on her phone was taken at about 6 am on January 5 2022.
The woman said that she lost a baby shortly before Christmas 2021.
When Mr Sherriff asked if she had told Mr Cashion, she said no.
"I just didn't want him to get angry," she said.
Around that time, he brought a homemade gun to her home, and they argued about her miscarrying the baby.
"We were in the kitchen, and he hit me a couple of times and then kicked me, and then he ran away," she said.
The woman said she received a black eye and a cut and had fallen to the floor.
She said the kicks were to her ribs and her stomach and that he returned later that night, but they did not talk about it.
The woman is expected to give further evidence and be cross-examined by Ms McCracken.
