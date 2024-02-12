Mark Shelton sets off on third St Giles 200km charity trek with $8000 raised

Mark Shelton was in good spirits as he set off on his third ever 210-kilometre charity walk for disability support service St Giles, despite the weather.
"I've looked at the forecast and it's dropped from 31 to 30 - that's good news," the Member for Lyons said.
What was also good news is that, before he'd even taken a step, Mr Shelton had raised 80 per cent of his $10,000 goal.
"St Giles do a fantastic job and I can only do what I can do; they are here every day dealing with our special children and their needs," Mr Shelton said.
"I just can't thank them enough, so I ask for the generosity of the community out there to continue and it'd be fantastic if we get to 20 [thousand]."
Mr Shelton began the walk from Launceston to Hobart yesterday, having been inspired to take on the trek by his grandson, Evan, who has had lifelong support from the charity.
A number of local politicians - Jo Palmer, Simon Wood and Matthew Garwood - and St Giles chief executive officer Honni Pitt joined Mr Shelton in a portion of the first day of the charity walk.
"So far the community response has been tremendous, so we're really hopeful as to the amount Mark might be able to raise for St Giles this year," Ms Pitt said.
The first leg of Mr Shelton's five-day walk will end in Epping Forest before heading onto stops in Ross, Jericho, Brighton and finally Hobart, where Mr Shelton is expected to arrive at Lenah Valley's St Giles on February 16.
Donations are able to be made via the Mark Shelton's walk for St.Giles portal on the disability services website. Donations over $2 are tax-deductible.
