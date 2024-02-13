Final step in 30-year project to build walking track still lacks funding

The Break O'Day community has asked their council for a walking track for more than 30 years, but their wait is still ongoing.
A pedestrian and cycling path around Georges Bay has been a pipedream of the council for decades, with the first few sections of the track being built in the early 90's.
Break O'Day secured $2.1 million in federal funding in 2019 to connect the existing track to the St Helens foreshore.
Just one section remains to link the communities of Stieglitz and Akaroa with the St Helens CBD, but the project has been at a standstill for several years.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said the Parnella landslip in this area allowed the council to do more than build the track.
"We could also mitigate tidal erosion along this section of the Bay's shoreline and stabilise the toe of the landslip in critical conditions," he said.
However, the complex work will cost around $4 million, a more significant value than the council could fund without government support.
Cr Tucker said while the Labor Government wouldn't commit to the project at the last federal election, the Liberal Party agreed to fund its second stage.
"Since they were elected, we have continued to try and get them to realise the importance of this project to our community," he said.
A state government spokesperson said the Break O'Day Council had lodged a request to fund the project in their Federal Election Priority List, but not at the state level.
Cr Tucker said the council had been actively seeking funding for the final stage at both levels since 2019 and would continue to do so.
"Both the state government and our federal members have been presented with our submission to construct this section of track, and we have also met face-to-face with our federal and state members to try and progress this project," he said.
The mayor wanted to encourage the community to write to their local, state, and federal members expressing why this project was important to them.
"It helps us convince politicians about the importance of a project if our community firmly stands behind us and asks for the same things," Cr Tucker said.
The council will advocate for this project when it next meets with its federal member Brian Mitchell.
