The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
Our People

Michael Beamish was once a haematologist, now he's painting with syringes

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated February 12 2024 - 8:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former haemotologist turned painter Michael Beamish uses syringes and other medical equipment to paint. Picture by Paul Scambler
Former haemotologist turned painter Michael Beamish uses syringes and other medical equipment to paint. Picture by Paul Scambler

When Michael Beamish paints, he does so in two worlds: that of his professional past and his painting present.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.