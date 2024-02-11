Comedian Ivan Aristeguieta has life too easy

Ivan Aristeguieta says he's been taking a long look at his life and come to a conclusion: ultimately, he's got it very easy. Maybe too easy.
Google finds him everything, Siri tells him where to go - he doesn't have to do a thing as long as his phone is charged, there is Wi-Fi and he's always near a toilet.
"I wanted to come to the land of 'no worries, mate' and Centrelink and Medicare, and now I find that it's not that easy doing nothing all day," the Venezuelan-born Australian comedian said.
"So what do I do? I need to be of some service to the community. I know: I'll think about stuff."
The Have You Been Paying Attention? star concocted his newest show, Too Easy, during this extended period of thought, an is now bringing it to Launceston as part of Fresh Comedy next weekend.
Once a professional cook, Aristeguieta said he was looking forward to being back in Launceston for the food as much as to perform his new act.
The comedian, who moved to Australia in 2011, has won Best Comedy three times at the Adelaide Fringe and made regular television appearances on Hughesy, We Have a Problem alongside his own ABC sitcom, Lost in Pronunciation.
And, with his latest show revolving around his free time and despite being effectively paid to think, he says he's no philosopher.
"People think that comedians are the modern-day philosophers - no we're not," he said.
"I tell people that philosophy and comedy are complete opposites because philosophy is ambiguous but rational, and comedy is irrational and precise.
"And we don't think about important stuff; we just think about stuff."
Ivan Aristeguieta's Too Easy arrives at the Sports Garden Hotel on Friday, February 16, from 8:00pm.
Reserved Seating and general admission, standing room tickets are available from $30 at trybooking.com/CNRHA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.