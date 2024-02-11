The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Golden Guitar winners to play beachfront gig at Scamander

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country music duo Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont arrive in Scamander for their latest album tour in March. Picture supplied
Country music duo Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont arrive in Scamander for their latest album tour in March. Picture supplied

One of Australia's favourite country music duos will arrive in Scamander next month in the first of two Tassie stops for their five-time Golden Guitar nominated album tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.