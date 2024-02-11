Golden Guitar winners to play beachfront gig at Scamander

One of Australia's favourite country music duos will arrive in Scamander next month in the first of two Tassie stops for their five-time Golden Guitar nominated album tour.
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Up Down & Sideways tour - named in recognition of their latest released album which debuted at number one on Australia's all-genre ARIA album chart - will hit the East Coast on March 23.
McClymont is one third of the top-selling, award-winning Australian country music trio The McClymonts and a two-time ARIA winner with fifteen Golden Guitars and 200,000 album sales to her name; while Eckersley has won five Golden Guitars alongside songwriting acclaim.
On their upcoming tour, the pair's song list will include the likes of Star of the Show, Memory Lane and Country Music You and Beer from the highly successful album.
The Scamander outing will also include a rendition of their 2024 Golden Guitar nominated single of the year What Are You Waiting For?
McClymont and Eckersley will play at the iconic East Coast resort on the coastline between St Marys and St Helens at the end of March.
The pair said they were looking forward to getting back on the road and engaging with fans throughout the tour which will take on much of the country's east coast.
The Up Down & Sideways Tour will arrive at Scamander Beach Resort on Friday, March 23. General admission tickets are available for $45.39 at the brookeandadam.com
